New Land Rover Defender: South African pricing announced
Johannesburg - Land Rover fans and potential buyers have been able to configure the new Defender on the brand’s website since September, but until now no one has known how much it will actually cost.
But now Land Rover has released local pricing for the new Defender, which is set to reach showrooms in June this year, with only the long-wheelbase ‘110’ model being available initially. The three-door Defender 90 is set to reach our shores later in the year, but Land Rover has also opened the order books for this one.
Land Rover will offer a total of 30 Defender derivatives in South Africa (see the full list below) and the bulk of them are priced on the wrong side of R1 million. The base Defender 90 comes in at R948 000, while the Defender 110 starts at R999 000. The range-toppers cost R1 486 700 and R1 498 400 respectively.
Initial engine options include a D240 2-litre turbodiesel with 177kW and 430Nm on tap as well as two turbopetrol options - a 2-litre unit with 221kW and 400Nm, and a 3-litre straight-six mild hybrid drivetrain that produces 294kW and 430Nm.
The local website also mentions a 147kW 2-litre turbodiesel but no pricing has been released as yet, although these models will no doubt reduce the base price of the line-up.
Customers get to choose from six model grades - Standard, S, SE, HSE, First Edition and X - and four packs - Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban - which add further individuality and capability.
Standard features on the base model include Land Rover’s 25.4cm ‘Vivi Pro’ touchscreen infotainment system with satnav and a 360 degree parking aid. Also part of the deal here is cruise control, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights and wipers, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Braking and LED headlights.
The S specification grade adds 19-inch, six-spoke alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, Auto High Beam Assist and partial leather seats.
The SE comes with 20-inch, five-spoke alloys, Premium LED headlights with signature DRL, ‘Clear Sight’ digital rear-view mirror, keyless entry and start, Meridian Sound System, Blind Spot Assist and Rear Traffic Monitor.
In addition, the HSE gains Gloss Dark Grey 20-inch alloys with a contrast Diamond Turned finish, Matrix LED headlights, Ebony Windsor leather seats, adaptive cruise control and a sliding panoramic roof.
The Defender First Edition and Defender X come with most of the aforementioned features, but also add various unique styling elements, as well as Land Rover’s configurable Terrain Response 2 system.
Want to configure your own Defender? Click here and let your imagination run wild.
PRICES
Defender 90
|D240 177kW Standard
|R948 000
|D240 177kW S
|R996 500
|D240 177kW SE
|R1 060 200
|D240 177kW HSE
|R1 156 600
|D240 177kW First Edition
|R1 142 200
|P300 221kW Standard
|R948 000
|P300 221kW S
|R996 500
|P300 221kW SE
|R1 060 200
|P300 221kW HSE
|R1 156 600
|P400 294kW Standard
|R1 078 400
|P400 294kW S
|R1 113 800
|P400 294kW SE
|R1 172 500
|P400 294kW HSE
|R1 268 900
|P400 294kW First Edition
|R1 254 500
|P400 294kW X
|R1 486 700
Defender 110
|D240 177kW Standard
|R999 000
|D240 177kW S
|R1 042 800
|D240 177kW SE
|R1 099 500
|D240 177kW HSE
|R1 198 700
|D240 177kW First Edition
|R1 199 500
|P300 221kW Standard
|R999 000
|P300 221kW S
|R1 042 800
|P300 221kW SE
|R1 099 500
|P300 221kW HSE
|R1 198 700
|P400 294kW Standard
|R1 129 400
|P400 294kW S
|R1 164 800
|P400 294kW SE
|R1 224 300
|P400 294kW HSE
|R1 320 700
|P400 294kW First Edition
|R1 310 400
|P400 294kW X
|R1 498 400