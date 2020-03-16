New Land Rover Defender: South African pricing announced

Johannesburg - Land Rover fans and potential buyers have been able to configure the new Defender on the brand’s website since September, but until now no one has known how much it will actually cost.

But now Land Rover has released local pricing for the new Defender, which is set to reach showrooms in June this year, with only the long-wheelbase ‘110’ model being available initially. The three-door Defender 90 is set to reach our shores later in the year, but Land Rover has also opened the order books for this one.

Land Rover will offer a total of 30 Defender derivatives in South Africa (see the full list below) and the bulk of them are priced on the wrong side of R1 million. The base Defender 90 comes in at R948 000, while the Defender 110 starts at R999 000. The range-toppers cost R1 486 700 and R1 498 400 respectively.

Initial engine options include a D240 2-litre turbodiesel with 177kW and 430Nm on tap as well as two turbopetrol options - a 2-litre unit with 221kW and 400Nm, and a 3-litre straight-six mild hybrid drivetrain that produces 294kW and 430Nm.

The local website also mentions a 147kW 2-litre turbodiesel but no pricing has been released as yet, although these models will no doubt reduce the base price of the line-up.