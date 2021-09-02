New Land Rover Defender V8 James Bond edition coming to SA in limited numbers

WHITLEY, ENGLAND - When it comes to James Bond movies and cars, Aston Martin is the brand that usually springs to mind, but for the next instalment of the iconic movie series, No Time To Die, Land Rover Defenders will also be at the heart of the action. To celebrate its involvement in the new film, which will air in South Africa from 1 October, Land Rover has created a special edition of its new Defender; we know, another day another new Land Rover edition…

The new Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition was created by the British carmaker’s SV Bespoke division, and as that fact implies, buyers are ensured of exclusivity. Only 300 will be made for the world, and of these just five are coming to South Africa. Although it doesn’t have an ejector seat or revolving number plates, the Defender V8 Bond Edition does come with a few cool new features, such as ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics and illuminated treadplates. Customers can also look forward to a specially-developed Bond-themed start-up animation for the Pivi Pro touchscreen as well as ‘one of 300’ laser etching in the cabin. Other distinguishing features include 22-inch Luna Gloss Black alloy wheels, Xenon Blue front brake calipers and ‘007’ rear badging.

Power comes from the familiar 5.0-litre supercharged V8, which pushes 386kW and 625Nm. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Defender V8 surges from 0-100km/h in just 5.2 seconds, Land Rover says, and it can reach a top speed of 240km/h. Compared to the smaller-engined variants, the V8 model has unique suspension and transmission tuning as well as a new Electronic Active Rear Differential. Pricing for the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition has yet to be announced. And yes, Aston Martins will still feature in the new Bond film, with the No Time To Die line-up including the Valhalla and original DB5.