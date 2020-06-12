New Lexus IS 350 shows its shapely tail ahead of June 16 Debut

Tokyo, Japan - Lexus has teased its redesigned IS sports sedan for a second time, while confirming that it will debut next Tuesday, June 16.

The new Lexus IS was initially set to debut digitally on June 9, but Lexus postponed the reveal without giving a reason.

One thing’s for sure, you can expect an even more striking exterior design for the 3 Series rival, as the teaser video below illustrates. The clip shows part of the side profile before giving us a peek at the shapely new rear end, which features full-length taillight design of the kind that’s all the rage these days.

Lexus hasn’t divulged any technical information as yet, but we do know that there will once again be an IS 350 derivative (as the boot badge in the video shows us). The current IS 350 is powered by a 3.5-litre normally aspirated V6 petrol engine, which produces 232kW. It’s likely that its replacement will be motivated by an enhanced version of this powerplant, but there will of course be other derivatives available. A hybrid version is a given, and in fact it’s very likely that Lexus will expand the hybrid line-up.

The current Lexus IS is a rear-wheel driven sedan aimed at enthusiastic drivers, unlike the front-driven, Camry-based ES that attracts a more conservative buyer, and thus it seems almost certain that the new IS will also send its power to the back wheels.