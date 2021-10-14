New Lexus LX revealed as larnier Land Cruiser 300, and it’s coming to SA

Johannesburg - The new-generation Lexus LX has been revealed abroad, and as expected, it takes the bare bones of the Land Cruiser 300 but adds even more in the way of glamour and luxury - and here we’re talking of a limo-like interior. The new Lexus LX is set to hit South African showrooms during the first quarter of 2022, with pricing and final specifications to be announced closer to the time.

Although some had expected the new LX to debut a new twin-turbo V8 engine, the only engines that Lexus mentions for now are the familiar 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol and 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel motors that are also found in the new LC300. The petrol V6 in the LX 600 produces 305kW and 650Nm, while the diesel found in the LX 500d is good for 220kW and 700Nm. Being LC300-based, the new Lexus LX is built around the company’s new GA-F modular architecture for body-on-frame vehicles. This has helped shave around 200kg off the curb weight. Also aiding the weight-saving mission is a new Active Height Control suspension, which comes with an expanded selection of ride height positions. The system also now stabilises the vehicle’s posture during cornering, acceleration and deceleration.

Off the beaten track, LX owners can draw upon a six-mode Multi-Terrain Select system, low-range gearing paired with five-mode Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control and a Multi-Terrain Monitor that allows images captured by the front, side and rear cameras to be displayed on the vehicle’s 12.3-inch screen. An innovative new feature is the Underfloor View, which uses foreground images taken in advance to provide the driver with transparent underfloor images. There’s now a VIP seating option When it comes to cabin luxury, Lexus is making no compromises, especially in the case of vehicles fitted with the new VIP grade, which treats back seat occupants to two individual chairs that can be reclined up to 48 degrees as well as footrests, fold-away screens, sunshades, ‘shower like’ ceiling-mounted air conditioning and special reading lights.

Owners can also look forward to a new-generation multimedia system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a standard 10-speaker Premium Sound System. But if that’s not fancy enough, buyers can opt for a 25-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound System. More confident design On the outside, the new Lexus LX boasts a more confident design than its predecessor, which one could argue was trying too hard to be edgy - something that works great on a sports car but not so much on a large 4x4 behemoth like this. Nonetheless it follows the modern Lexus design script with a massive ‘spindle’ grille and full-length taillights. Those seeking something with a sportier flavour can also opt for a new F-Sport grade with a mesh grille and plenty of black trim replacing the chrome.