Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

New Mahindra Scorpio N is here: South African pricing announced

Published 56m ago

Share

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Mahindra Scorpio has been given a complete redesign, and the rugged new SUV product is now available in South Africa following its international reveal last year.

While it retains the body-on-frame format of its predecessor, the 2023 Mahindra Scorpio N, as it is now known, is crafted around an all-new platform and with that comes improved safety credentials, with the newcomer having scored five stars in Global NCAP’s crash test protocol.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be available in four variants in South Africa, with the entry-level 2.2D Z4 4x4 model kicking things off at R465 000. Next up is the 2.2D Z8, which retails for R510 000 in 4x2 guise and R560 000 as a 4x4, while the 2.2D Z8L flagship comes in at R590 000.

Mahindra says these “special introductory prices” are valid until 31 March 2023.

All variants are powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine, which offers 128kW and 400Nm, and a six-speed automatic transmission is standard.

More on this

4WD models offer shift-on-the-fly functionality and there’s a new intelligent terrain management system to take the stress out of trail driving.

Measuring 4 662mm in length, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is closer in size to a Toyota Rav4 than it is to a Fortuner, however given its rugged underpinnings the Indian-built SUV will be closer to the latter when it comes to off-road ability.

Now for a walk through the range.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Z4, which is the most affordable variant, ships with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, rear aircon vents, traction control, hill-hold, Hill Descent Control and silver skid plates.

Upgrading to the mid-range Z8 brings 18-inch alloys to the party, as well as LED headlights and taillights and chrome door handles. Inside it’s equipped with push-button start, auto headlights and wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Tri-Cool air conditioning, two-tone dashboard and Coffee Black Leatherette seat upholstery.

The Z8L adds to that a 12-speaker Sony audio system with twin-channel subwoofer, as well as a front camera, front park assist sensors and a powered seat for the driver.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stay tuned for our driving impressions, along with more information on the new Mahindra Scorpio N, in the coming week.

IOL Motoring

Related Topics:

SUV4x4Mahindra2023

Share

Recent stories by:

Jason Woosey