New Mahindra Scorpio N is here: South African pricing announced

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Mahindra Scorpio has been given a complete redesign, and the rugged new SUV product is now available in South Africa following its international reveal last year. While it retains the body-on-frame format of its predecessor, the 2023 Mahindra Scorpio N, as it is now known, is crafted around an all-new platform and with that comes improved safety credentials, with the newcomer having scored five stars in Global NCAP’s crash test protocol.

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be available in four variants in South Africa, with the entry-level 2.2D Z4 4x4 model kicking things off at R465 000. Next up is the 2.2D Z8, which retails for R510 000 in 4x2 guise and R560 000 as a 4x4, while the 2.2D Z8L flagship comes in at R590 000. Mahindra says these “special introductory prices” are valid until 31 March 2023. All variants are powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine, which offers 128kW and 400Nm, and a six-speed automatic transmission is standard.

4WD models offer shift-on-the-fly functionality and there’s a new intelligent terrain management system to take the stress out of trail driving. Measuring 4 662mm in length, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is closer in size to a Toyota Rav4 than it is to a Fortuner, however given its rugged underpinnings the Indian-built SUV will be closer to the latter when it comes to off-road ability. Now for a walk through the range.

The Z4, which is the most affordable variant, ships with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, rear aircon vents, traction control, hill-hold, Hill Descent Control and silver skid plates. Upgrading to the mid-range Z8 brings 18-inch alloys to the party, as well as LED headlights and taillights and chrome door handles. Inside it’s equipped with push-button start, auto headlights and wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Tri-Cool air conditioning, two-tone dashboard and Coffee Black Leatherette seat upholstery. The Z8L adds to that a 12-speaker Sony audio system with twin-channel subwoofer, as well as a front camera, front park assist sensors and a powered seat for the driver.

