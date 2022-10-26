New Mercedes-AMG C63 F1 Edition celebrates the motorsport connection

Stuttgart - With the new C63 S E Performance F1 Edition, Mercedes-AMG is celebrating the transfer of technology from motorsport to the road. Of course, it’s not a real Formula One car for the road, like the extremely limited Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, but the new edition does highlight the new C63’s lag-combatting electrically assisted turbo technology that’s derived from F1.

The F1 Edition’s performance credentials remain as per the regular C63 S E, which has a four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain that pushes an astounding 500kW and 1 020Nm. But the special model, which will be offered in Saloon and Estate guises for the first year of production, gains a whole lot of unique design features. For starters, the F1 Edition gets an exclusive Alpine Grey paint finish, complemented by foiling on the flanks of the vehicle, complete with a large AMG logo and a colour gradient that changes from grey to black. Providing a colourful contrast are red trim lines on the side skirts as well as on the front and rear aprons. Another garnish comes in the form of an AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome, with AMG lettering, while a pair of AMG Night Packages bring high-gloss black and black chrome trim to many of the car’s external elements, such as the mirrors and grille.

The F1 Edition rolls on matt black 20-inch, five-spoke AMG alloy wheels, which also have red trim, which was inspired by the Official F1 medical car. Mercedes-AMG has also thrown in an AMG Aerodynamics Package, which includes a boot spoiler lip, larger front splitter and an additional diffuser board. The black and red theme is in full force inside the C63 F1 Edition, where you’ll find AMG Performance seats finished in exclusive Black Nappa leather with red top-stitching (which you’ll also find on the steering wheel) and embossed AMG emblems on the headrests. The seat belts are in red too, while the bespoke carbon trim elements also have a red thread. Other garnishes include door-sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering and AMG floor mats with red stitching and an F1 logo.

As mentioned, the rest of the technical package remains as per the regular C63 S E Performance model, which was revealed a month ago. The performance sedan can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds, according to claims, and the car can cover up to 13km on electric power alone, as long as you’re not attempting the former. To keep it agile through the bends, the C63 has a fully variable all-wheel drive system as well as rear axle steering and adaptive damping with three selectable levels.