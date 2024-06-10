New Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance unleashed in SA: pricing

The all-new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is being launched in Mzansi this week, aiming to redefine the sports sedan segment with its unique and highly powerful, but also somewhat controversial, hybrid powertrain. The newcomer is priced at an eye-watering R2,476,800, which puts it at a premium over its traditional rivals such as the 375kW BMW M3 Competition (R2,098,002) and the ageing Audi RS4 Avant with 331kW (R1,547,100).

But with those aforementioned outputs in mind, it’s fair to note that the new C63 is significantly more powerful than its peers, thanks to a new hybrid drivetrain that produces combined outputs of 500kW and 1,020Nm. This it achieves by pairing a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, good for 350kW at 6,725rpm, with an e-motor that can produce a peak output of 150kW for up to 10 seconds, although its continuous output is 70kW. The new C63 produces up to 500kW on overdrive. Picture: Supplied. Nonetheless it still achieves a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds, narrowly ousting the BMW M3 (3.5 secs) but significantly beating the Audi RS4 (4.1 secs).

Thanks to a 6.1 kWh battery, the C63 can still travel for up to 13km on electric power alone, according to Mercedes, while its claimed combined fuel consumption figure is listed at 10.5 litres per 100km. Drivers can choose from numerous drive modes, namely: Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual. Of course, this four-cylinder drivetrain has proven controversial among many performance car fans, who believe a vehicle of this stature should have at least six or eight cylinders.

In an attempt to appease those seeking a more vocal soundtrack, Mercedes-AMG engineers have devised an electronically enhanced sound experience that amplifies the combustion engine’s tone via the vehicle’s sound system. “The automotive landscape is changing and once again Mercedes-AMG is at the forefront of innovation with the latest C 63 S E Performance,” said Mercedes SA CEO Mark Raine. “Technology derived from our multiple championship winning Formula 1 team has made its way into this street legal motorsport derived performance saloon. What I am proud of is that this performance phenomenon is locally produced at our East London production plant for the world,” Raine added.

Power is delivered to all four wheels through an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G multi-clutch transmission and a fully variable mechanical all-wheel drive system that can send the ICE motor’s torque to the back wheels and the electric motor’s torque to the front, when needed. The C63’s chassis arsenal also includes an adaptive damping system, with three selectable levels, and rear axle steering. The cabin of the new C63 includes an MBUX infotainment system with numerous AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions, as well as AMG sports seats with a bespoke upholstery layout and distinct stitching pattern.