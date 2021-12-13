New Mercedes-Benz C-Class hits SA with steep price tag. Here’s what it comes with

Johannesburg: Following the pricing announcement made back in August, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is on sale in South Africa, with the first units hitting showrooms in November. Sadly, we won’t be able to tell you how it drives just yet, as the launch event was postponed due to the Covid-19 fourth wave, but since our last update the manufacturer has released more information on the specifications and features.

MBSA has also announced a new launch edition, Edition 6. Limited to just 400 units, it is available in Spectral Blue and Selenite Grey and comes with AMG Line 19-inch alloys as well as a panoramic sliding roof. Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing for the edition, but says it is available for R9 999 a month through Agility Finance. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will initially be available in two variants. The C200 costs R849 000 and comes with a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 150kW and 300Nm. The C220d, listed at R908 500, is powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel that’s good for 147kW and 440Nm. The new C200 base model costs R99 000 more than its predecessor, and commands a R120 000 premium over the BMW 320i. In fairness though, the new C has grown into a larger and more sophisticated product. It has grown 65mm in length, with 25mm going into the wheelbase, while overall width is up by 13mm.

The new sedan also comes with mild hybrid engine tech as well as the second-generation MBUX digital infotainment system, including a new “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant that is said to be more interactive and capable of learning by activating online services in the Mercedes me App. As is always the case with premium German cars, you have to pay extra for a lot of the nice-to-have stuff. But first let’s take a look at what does come as standard in the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

According to the price list for the new model, the C200 and C220d ship with the MBUX multimedia system with CarPlay, Android Auto and extended MBUX functions, as well as cruise control, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, push-button start, ‘Comfort’ seats upholstered in synthetic leather, multifunction sports steering wheel, reverse camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, LED High Performance headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Avantgarde styling package comes as standard, but the sportier AMG Line option, with diamond grille, AMG body styling and sports seats, will set you back an extra R54 000. There aren’t a lot of individual options, but a few examples include Head-up Display (R22 000), panoramic sliding sunroof (R22 900), wireless charging (R3 600), heated front seats (R5 800) and augmented reality navigation (R8400).

Most of the optional extras have been bundled into packages. For instance, the Lane Tracking package (R14 400) adds Blind Spot Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist. MBUX Navigation Premium costs R13 900, while the Advanced Plus Package (R21 000) adds the Driver Display, Ambient lighting, Wireless Charging and illuminated door sill panels. The Memory Package (R14 800) adds power front seats with memory function.

Some of these are bundled together in the higher-end packages. For instance, the Premium Package (R62 000) treats you to the Memory Package as well as MBUX Navigation Premium, augmented reality navigation, Active Parking Assist and 360-degree camera. The Premium Plus Package (R118 000) includes the aforementioned Premium Package, but adds Head Up Display, Thermotronic automatic climate control, USB Package Plus and the Digital Light package.

Click here to read the full price list with all the options and equipment listed. South Africa is one of three countries where the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be produced, the others being Germany and China. The company has invested R13 billion to upgrade its plant in East London in preparation for the new model. The Eastern Cape facility features more than 500 high-tech robots and there’s also a new paint shop that’s said to reduce energy consumption, per vehicle, by 25%.