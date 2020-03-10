New Mercedes-Benz GLA here soon: South African prices

Johannesburg - The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA is set to hit South African shores in the second quarter of this year, but the new compact SUV is already available for configuration on the brand’s local website. While the GLA’s new design, with its three-window side profile, makes it look bigger than before, it’s actually 5mm shorter, but the overall height has grown by 10mm. All in all it looks more SUV like than its predecessor, although underneath it’s still very closely related to the A-Class hatch. Just two models will be available at launch, allowing buyers to choose between petrol and diesel propulsion. The petrol option is badged GLA 200 and powered by the familiar 1.3-litre turbopetrol unit, which produces 120kW and 250Nm. The GLA 200d is powered by a 2-litre turbodiesel engine that’s good for 110kW and 320Nm. Both are sold in front-wheel-drive format only and feature DCT dual-clutch gearboxes as standard, with the petrol model getting seven forward gears and the diesel boasting eight cogs. The GLA 200 petrol model is priced at R579 518 in standard trim, before options, while the GLA 200d diesel derivative is yours for R610 645.

So what do you get for your money?

Standard features in the GLA include 17-inch alloy wheels, single-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-function sports steering wheel with shifting paddles, Active Brake Assist and the most basic version of Merç's MBUX infotainment system. The standard seat upholstery is a combination of Artico synthetic leather and cloth.

As you’d expect from Mercedes, there is a mountainous options list. Highlights include head-up display, at R16 800, Adaptive Cruise Control (R10 200), Active Park Assist (R11 480), climatised front seats (R15 100), auto tailgate (R6600) and ambient lighting (R5000).

As mentioned, you do get a basic MBUX system as standard, but a lot of the nice stuff will cost you extra, such as all-digital instrumentation (R7650), digital radio (R3400), upsized 26cm central screen (R11 100), hard-disc navigation (R9350) and the MBUX augmented reality for navigation (R4300). Click here to see the full options catalogue.

Buyers with deeper pockets can also order an ‘Edition 1’ package for R125 000, which comes with a number of unique features, including an AMG Line exterior package with 20-inch alloys, exclusive seats with perforated leather and carbon-look cabin trim.

Watch this space for more information when the new GLA is officially launched in South Africa.

PRICES

GLA 200 - R579 518

GLA 200d - R610 645

IOL Motoring



