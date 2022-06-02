New Mercedes-Benz GLC revealed: Larger, more luxurious and digitised

Stuttgart - The Mercedes-Benz GLC is essentially the SUV equivalent of the C-Class, and the second-generation model has finally been revealed, bringing it into line, technologically, with the latest generation sedan. Measuring 4716mm in length, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC is 60mm longer and 4mm lower than the outgoing model, while the track widths have increased by 6mm at the front and 23mm at the back. There is also a larger rear overhang, which increases luggage capacity to 600 litres, which is 50 litres more than before.

Although South African specifics have yet to be divulged, internationally the new model comes with a significantly upgraded array of standard equipment, Mercedes says, and the Avantgarde trim grade is now standard. As with its C-Class sibling, the GLC gains the second-generation MBUX infotainment system with multiple display styles and an improved “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant that can apparently recognise different occupants by their voices. The system can also give you a two-minute personalised news bulletin via voice command, and it can even tell you if anyone is in your home if you have WLAN sensors connected. On the powertrain front, the Mercedes-Benz GLC follows its sedan sibling by offering a choice between 48V mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid four-cylinder internal combustion variants.

While the South Afrinca line-up has yet to be confirmed, on international markets Mercedes offers the choice between GLC 200 (150kW) and GLC 300 (190kW) petrol models and a GLC 220d turbodiesel with 145kW and 440Nm. There’s also a diesel-powered plug-in hybrid with system otuputs of 245kW and 750Nm. Buyers can also choose between two petrol PHEVs, with outputs of 230kW and 280kW respectively. According to the carmaker, these plug-in hybrids offer an all-electric driving range of over 100km on the WLTP cycle. All models ship with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive as standard, and buyers can optionally equip it with Airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering, the latter a first for GLC.

"With the new GLC, we are continuing a success story into the future: Since its introduction, 2.6 million customers have decided in favour of a model in this popular SUV series,” said Mercedes sales director Britta Seeger. “As the best-selling Mercedes-Benz model in the last two years, it is one of the most important vehicles in our product portfolio. I am confident that the new GLC with its combination of dynamic driving enjoyment, modern design and functions such as the off-road cockpit and our MBUX augmented reality navigation will thrill both adventurers and families," Seeger added. IOL Motoring