New Mercedes E-Class here soon: South African pricing announced

JOHANNESBURG - Just in time for the facelifted BMW 5 Series, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been given a major makeover for 2020, and the new model is expected to touch down in South Africa shortly. However, MBSA has already revealed the pricing in its October price list. Only three sedan models are offered for now, these being the E200 petrol model at R920 000 and the E220 d at R984 000, while the Mercedes-AMG E63 is listed at R2 423 000. The new E200 commands a R45 000 price increase over the pre-facelift model while the E220 d now costs R48 000 more and the E63 commands a premium of around R140 000 over its predecessor. However, the new E-Class base model still undercuts the R930 200 starting price of the facelifted BMW 5 Series, although the BMW 530i base model is 40kW more powerful. There’s no mention of a new E53 AMG sedan as yet, but the pricelist does list an E53 Coupe at R1 618 000, as well as a two-door E200 at R1 036 000 and an E300 at R1 131 000. You can also buy a Cabriolet in the aforementioned trio of flavours, with the E53 costing R1 756 000, E200 at R1 164 000 and E300 at R1 268 000.

Engine choices

The four-cylinder engines in the E-Class models carry over from the previous line-up, with the E200 motivated by a 2-litre turbopetrol that produces 145kW and 320Nm, and the E300 getting a version that’s good for 190kW and 370Nm. The E220 d is powered by a 2-litre turbodiesel that’s rated at 143kW and 400Nm.

Interestingly, South Africans are missing out on the new 2-litre four-cylinder engine that was announced in Europe with the facelift, offering 200kW and EQ Boost mild hybrid technology.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Coupe.

Instead, the next rung up the latter, for two-door customers at least, is the E53 AMG, powered by a 3-litre twin-turbo straight six with 320kW and 520Nm, while EQ Boost provides and extra 16 kW 250Nm in short spurts.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan, as before, comes with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 450kW and 850Nm.

Major design changes

You could classify this as a major facelift as both the front and rear ends have been thoroughly reworked, the more angular face now setting it apart from the C-Class that it was accused of resembling too closely, and it’s a similar story round back where vertical taillights make way for slimmer horizontal units.

Inside, the basic cabin design remains as before, with a wide-screen instrumentation and infotainment unit perched above four circular central air vents, but the technology has been updated.

Most notably, the latest-generation MBUX multimedia system features here, and buyers can opt for the MBUX Interior Assistant that allows various functions to be controlled via movement recognition.

Another new feature is Energising seat kinetics, which supports beneficial changes in seated posture by means of minute movements of the seat cushion and backrest when on a journey.

There is also a very long list of latest-generation advanced driver assistance systems on offer here, including Active Distance Assist with route-based speed adjustment, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Steering Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, now with exit warning.

PRICES

E-Class Sedan

Mercedes-Benz E200 - R920 000

Mercedes-Benz E220 d - R984 000

Mercedes-AMG E63 - R2 423 000

E-Class Coupe

Mercedes-Benz E200 - R1 036 000

Mercedes-Benz E300 - R1 131 000

Mercedes-AMG E53 - R1 618 000

E-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz E200 - R1 164 000

Mercedes-Benz E300 - R1 268 000

Mercedes-AMG E53 - R1 756 000

IOL Motoring