New Mercedes EQE SUV revealed with hi-tech features, up to 505kW

Stuttgart - Mercedes has whipped the covers off yet another battery-powered crossover and the new EQE SUV looks exactly the way you’d expect, given the common design theme we’ve seen with the latest EQ range. As the fourth model to use the company’s all-electric architecture, the new midsize SUV is closely related to the EQE sedan and despite being a little bit smaller than the latter, it promises to be one of the roomiest vehicles in its class.

Five powertrain variants are on offer to cater for most needs, including two impressively powerful AMG variants. At the top of the pile is the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic, which offers up to 505kW and 1000Nm when you order it with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package (or 460kW/950Nm if you didn’t). If that’s too extreme for you, then there’s also the EQE 43 4Matic, which offers a not inconsiderable 350kW and 858Nm. Mercedes is also offering three regular models – the EQE 350+ rear-wheel drive model, EQE 350 4Matic with all wheel drive and EQE 500 4Matic. The EQE 350 models offer 215kW and 565Nm, while the EQE 500 is good for 300kW and 858Nm. The base 350 variant offers the best driving range, of between 480km and 590km on the WLTP cycle. The EQE 53 AMG model, on the other hand, manages between 375km and 470km.

Air suspension and rear axle steering are optional on the regular models and standard on the AMG variants, which also receive numerous AMG design elements. The EQE 53 4Matic is also fitted with electro-mechanical active roll stabilisation in place of conventional anti-roll bars. The aforementioned Dynamic Plus Package also brings a Race Start launch-control system that promises a powerful boost, as well as a top speed increase to 240km/h and the ‘Performance’ version of the new AMG Sound Experience, which creates sport drive sounds as well as suitable sounds for all vehicle functions that should emit a sound, such as locking the vehicle and starting the motor. The regular EQE SUV versions, on the other hand, get a different sound experience called ‘Serene Breeze’, which promises a “relaxed and natural” sound that’s more in tune with the calmer nature of the non-performance models.

The new Mercedes EQE SUV is available with the MBUX Hyperscreen, which sweeps across the entire dashboard. Three displays merge almost seamlessly into one another to create a screen band of over 141cm wide. The vehicle also has a smart-route planning system that plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, and also reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style. Other hi-tech features include Digital Light headlight technology, which can project symbols onto the road, as well as the Driving Assistance Plus Package, which allows semi-autonomous driving.

