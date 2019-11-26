STUTTGART, GERMANY - Mercedes-Benz is set to pull the covers off its new-generation GLA on December 11, and from what we’ve seen so far, it appears that the new compact will be a bit more of an SUV, and a bit less of a hatchback in hiking boots. For starters, the newcomer will be more than 10cm taller than its predecessor, resulting in a more commanding driving position and increased headroom. The new GLA will also be half a centimetre shorter than before, although Mercedes says that despite this the rear legroom will be “much more generous”.

Off-road design features will include protective cladding all around the car as well as an upright front section, while the overhangs will be kept short both at the front and at the back.

Buyers can expect a long list of available driver assistance features, including the Driving Assistance Package with extended functions that include Active Brake Assist, the cornering function, emergency lane function, as well as an exit warning system that alerts the driver to approaching cyclists or vehicles and another warning that sounds when pedestrians are detected near zebra crossings.

It goes without saying that the new GLA will inherit the MBUX infotainment system from the rest of the latest-generation A-Class family, which features intelligent voice control that uses machine learning.