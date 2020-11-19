New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is all about back seat opulence

STUTTGART - Is the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class simply not snazzy enough for you? Then you might want to take a closer look at the new-generation Mercedes-Maybach version. In fact, you’re going to want to hop in the back of this one. While the new Mercedes-Maybach model is based on the latest-generation S-Class, its wheelbase is 18cm longer and all of that space goes to the back seat dwellers, the carmaker assures us. Back there you’ll find a pair of Executive Seats, which even feature fold-out calve rests with a massage function. These seats can also recline to an angle of 43.5 degrees. Neck and shoulder heating is another new comfort feature that you’ll find in the back of this new S-Class flagship. Furthermore, customers can opt for electrically operated rear doors, which can be opened and closed with minimal force, even on a gradient, and they can also be operated from the front seat if you want to leave all the effort to Jeeves the chauffeur. On that subject there’s also a Chauffeur package, which allows the backrest of the front passenger seat to be tilted forwards by a further 23 degrees to create more legroom in the back. Customers can also opt for a fridge compartment built into the rear armrest, and offering seven levels of adjustment. Another highlight is the new active ambient lighting system, featuring a total of 253 LEDs, and occupants can now adjust the size, position and brightness of the light spot.

As you’d have expected, the new Mercedes-Maybach also inherits the second-generation MBUX system that made its debut in the latest S-Class. The system can network with a wide variety of vehicle systems and sensor data, and features up to five displays throughout the cabin. The vehicle can also be equipped with MBUX Interior Assist in the rear.

To ensure the quietest and most supple ride quality possible, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is fitted with Airmatic air suspension with Road Surface Scan and an Active Road Noise Compensation system, which reduces unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased sound waves.

Power comes from a 4-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with an integrated second-generation starter-generator that enhances efficiency, while also making the stop-start process smoother. The powertrain produces 370kW and 700Nm, and power goes to all four wheels through the familiar 4 Matic system.

Oh, and to ensure that no one confuses you with those commoners in the ordinary S-Class models, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has a unique body design, complete with a third side window, as well as unique front and rear styling treatments.

But the cherry on the cake is the optional two-tone paint finish, which literally takes a week to painstakingly complete at the firm’s special paintshop.

IOL Motoring