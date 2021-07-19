NEW MODEL: 2021 Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI is priced to sell in the hot hatch segment

PRETORIA - Volkswagen has revealed the price for its long-awaited new Golf 8 GTI available from September 1 and it’s not as expensive as you may have thought. It’s been a long time coming and the reason according to Steffen Knapp, Head of the Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand, the group has been affected by the global shortage of the semiconductor chips that have had an impact on all vehicles built on the MQB platform.

2021 Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI

Coming in at R669 300 the new GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre four cylinder turbopetrol engine with 180kW and 370Nm of torque, up 11kW from its predecessor, powering the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. VW claims it will get from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds.