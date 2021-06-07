NEW MODEL: All-new 3rd-gen Haval H6 sports utility vehicle goes on sale in SA

JOHANNESBURG - According to Haval, a lot has been said about its new L.E.M.O.N platform of late. The Jolion, which the brand launched in April this year was the first product to feature this new technological platform from the company. Haval notes that the new platform allows for more body strength at a lower weight. The modular LEMON platform has also completed road testing of more than 6 million kilometres covering 76 different kinds of road surfaces around the world to ensure durability.

2021 Haval H6

The LEMON platform is what serves as the base of Haval’s recently introduced H6, now in its third generation. While the previous generation H6 models raised the profile of the brand significantly, we think this latest version looks just the part to steal sales away from established brands such as Volkswagen and Toyota.

2021 Haval H6

“Being the third generation, the new Haval H6 is quite literally a quantum leap for South Africans as we skipped a model. Unfortunately for us, Generation 2 was never made in right-hand-drive. This makes the third Generation of H6 more than a generation ahead,” Haval’s spokesmen say in the media release. “The vehicle boasts three new standards that were set out from the start, the first being an Intelligent SUV with the world’s leading safety, the creation of a comfortable riding space for driver and passenger and lastly an efficient technical standard ensuring supreme efficiency on all levels.”

2021 Haval H6

The new H6 boasts an attractive design aesthetic with the goal to be unapologetically futuristic, they say, with a “sci-fi-esc” design intention ushering in a new generation of design. Stand-out features include LED headlamps, large 19-inch alloy wheels, digital instrument clusters on some models and a Head-Up display in others.

2021 Haval H6

The new H6 also boasts new generation technologies for Haval: all models come with Adaptive Cruise Control and boasts to be the only SUV in its class that can activate AEB (Autonomous Emergency braking) in all driving scenarios, including passing pedestrians, bicycles and traffic intersections. It also sports TSR (Traffic Sign Recognition), assisting the driver to further abide by the rules of the road and ensure safety.

TJA (Traffic Jam Assist) also offers the driver the option to engage cruise control in bumper to bumper traffic, while a huge 31cm super intelligent touch screen and a 26cm super intelligent full-colour instrument panel allows for allegedly seamless vehicle interactions. On the range-topping model, you also get an “Intelligent” full-colour HUD (head-up display) that means you never have take your eyes off the road to keep track of your vehicle’s speed.

15W Qi wireless phone charging and an Intelligent tailgate bring everyday convenience, while Haval claims a best-in-class wheelbase of 2738mm. You also get an eight-way adjustable driver seat (six-way for seat and two-way for lumbar support) and four-way adjustable front passenger seat all wrapped in leather. No mention of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support, however.

2021 Haval H6

A Negative Ion air cleaner and N95-grade filtration system ensures your cabin is purer from a breathing point of view than outside in the fresh air. The company says it offers Aerospace levels of NVH for one of the most silent cabins from Haval ever. Keyless entry and push-button start as well as the panoramic sunroof add to the glamour and user-centric nature of the car, they claim, while large areas of leather and soft-touch surfaces, seats with ventilation and heating functions and a heated steering wheel add to the vehicle’s allure.

2021 Haval H6

Powering the new H6 is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder GDIT (gasoline direct injection turbo) petrol powerplant that is an in-house development. Haval claims 320Nm of torque between 1500 and 4000rpm to create a smooth and linear powerband. Maximum power output is rated at 150kW at 6000rpm. The entire range features Haval’s second generation 7DCT gearbox. We’ll let you know fuel consumption figures once that’s made clearer by the manufacturer.

2021 Haval H6

The third generation Haval H6 also boasts ESP (electronic stability program), a 360-degree camera system, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, an all-round Blind Spot Monitoring system and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System). It also comes with six airbags, Automatic Collision Unlocking Function, Anti-theft Alarm System and Electronic engine Immobiliser.

The new H6 is available in seven colours: Ayers Grey, Red, Hamilton White, Messiah Brown, Green, Atlantis Blue, and Black.

There are also four interior colours, black interior, black and brown interior, black and grey interior and black and red interior. Haval will stock the black interior while the other interiors may be ordered specially with a four to five month lead time in the worst-case scenario.

There are four 2021 Haval H6 derivatives to choose from in South Africa:

HAVAL H6 2.0T 7DCT 2WD Premium - R419 900

HAVAL H6 2.0T 7DCT 2WD Luxury - R454 900

HAVAL H6 2.0T 7DCT 4WD Luxury - R479 900

HAVAL H6 2.0T 7DCT 4WD Super Luxury - R514 900

The gen-three 2021 Haval H6 comes with a five-year/100 000km warranty as well as a five-year/60 000km service plan.

2021 Haval H6

IOL MOTORING