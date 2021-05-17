NEW MODEL: Everything you need to know about the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace

JOHANNESBURG - Jaguar’s latest E-PACE, featuring an enhanced interior, refreshed exterior, latest Pivi Pro infotainment and a choice of powerful and efficient engines, is now on sale in South Africa.

At the heart of the new E-PACE interior is an integrated 29cm curved-glass HD touchscreen at the centre of the dashboard, which controls the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Chemically strengthened, the glass screen features two coatings; one which is anti-glare and a second which resists fingerprints.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace features a 29cm Pivi Pro enhanced touchscreen system

The driver focussed interior also provides easier access to the larger stowage area in front of the new Drive Selector that houses a 15W wireless device charger. Driver touchpoints around the cluster are now wrapped in soft touch materials while the knee side contact area has been sculpted to provide improved luxury and comfort.

A new Drive Selector is lower and wider and features an upper section finished with ‘cricket-ball’ stitching, the lower part being made of precision-engineered metal.

Focus on materials extends to the metallic speaker accents and metallic vent finishes which, along with elements such as the metallic rotary dials, exemplify the premium interior.

The 2021 Jaguar E-Pace looks more like the company’s all-electric I-Pace on the inside now thanks to a new steering wheel and striking detailing

A new steering wheel, which is also influenced by the design in the all-electric I-PACE performance SUV, features hidden-until-lit switches and metal gearshift paddles.

Heightened attention to detail is provided by an embossed Jaguar Leaper on the headrests while ‘Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry’ upholstery tags reference the history and heritage of the brand. Additional details include Jaguar animal print pattern in the central cubby area and in front of the drive selector.

For 2021 Jaguar has given the E-Pace subtle styling changes to enhance its already sporty silhouette and stance

Revised exterior

At the front, new all-LED headlights feature ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures, which are available with optional Pixel LED technology to deliver increased resolution and brightness. A new grille mesh design with diamond detailing is influenced by the Jaguar heritage logo and features a contemporary Noble Chrome finish, while new side fender vents feature the iconic Leaper emblem.

The rear bumper now features a mesh insert which sits between the integrated tail pipes that are standard with four-cylinder petrol engines. All other engine derivatives gain new slim horizontal blade finishers. Inspired by the all-electric I-PACE, the all-LED rear lights feature Jaguar’s chicane graphic, showcasing the advanced technology and modernity of the overall design.

When specified in purposeful R-Dynamic trim, the new E-PACE features a series of performance-focussed design elements, while all models are available with the additional Black Exterior Pack, which delivers an even more dynamic appearance with bespoke elements finished in Narvik Black.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace comes as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or you can go for the thundering 221kW P300 Sport version shown here

Four engine options

An advanced 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is the latest member of the modular, flexible Ingenium engine family, and is available in the E-PACE with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology. With a significant 33kg weight saving from the four-cylinder, this lightweight new aluminium delivers strong performance and refinement with low levels of friction which contribute to excellent efficiency and fuel consumption.

The exhaust manifold is integrated into the aluminium cylinder head, contributing to quicker warm-up times while minimal distance from the exhaust ports to the turbocharger’s turbine wheel improved engine response.

The P300e PHEV powertrain combines the 147kW 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and an 80kW Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor to deliver a combined 227kW/540Nm and 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds. CO2 emissions measure from 44g/km and fuel economy is as low as 2.0l/100km (WLTP combined cycle).

Jaguar says that you can achieve fuel consumption figures as low as 2l/100km in the PHEV

The compact ERAD motor is powered by a 15kWh lithium-ion battery located under the boot floor. When fully charged it provides up to 55km of all-electric range, enabling the new all-wheel drive P300e to complete the average daily commute of 30.2km in EV mode without requiring a recharge.

The new E-PACE is also available with a next-generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines, all paired with AWD and nine-speed automatic transmissions.

The 147kW D200 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel produces 430Nm, and features a selection of advanced engine technologies to enhance refinement and efficiency, including friction-reducing steel pistons for the first time, while a variable vane turbocharger and the new 2,500 bar piezo common rail injection system deliver even finer control of fuel delivered into the cylinders to optimise efficiency.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine is available in two power outputs, starting with a 184kW/365Nm P250 version accelerating from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds. Heading up the petrol engine range is the 221kW/400Nm P300 variant which is available exclusively in the E-PACE 300 SPORT. The range-topping 300 SPORT is 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 241km/h.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace P300 Sport offers F-Type levels of punch in a family-friendly SUV

Available in all exterior colours, it features 20-inch five-spoke Diamond-turned with Black accent wheels, Black Exterior Pack and powered tailgate. On the inside, illuminated Jaguar treadplates, Meridian Audio, Ebony Suedecloth headlining and R-Dynamic Taurus Sport seats in Ebony, Cloud or Deep Garnet all help to set the 300 SPORT apart.

All E-PACE models have Jaguar Drive Control featuring Comfort, Eco and Dynamic modes, which can be chosen manually by the driver based on road conditions. The settings, selected through a toggle switch next to the new Drive Selector, adapt the E-PACE’s steering, transmission, throttle and (when specified) Adaptive Damping calibrations.

A new Adaptive Surface Response, which replaces Rain-Ice-Snow mode, automatically determines the most appropriate of three separate settings by monitoring the surface conditions every tenth-of-a-second and reacting within half a second.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace P300 Sport

Cutting-edge connected technologies

The latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology is accessed through a new curved glass

11.4-inch HD touchscreen which is three times brighter and 48% larger than the previous screen. Simplified menu structures allow drivers to access or view up to 90 per cent of common tasks from the homescreen in two taps or less.

To enable almost instantaneous start-up, Pivi Pro has its own dedicated power source, so navigation is ready as soon as the driver is behind the wheel, while the embedded apps available provide full functionality even without your smartphone. Further connected features include Google and Microsoft Outlook calendar integration enabling the driver to view work diaries and even join important calls through the hands-free system.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace comes with the latest Pivi Pro system

Advanced SOTA connectivity enables customers to download and install software updates without having to visit a Jaguar retailer. Updates are downloaded in the background, with customers notified by an alert detailing the key changes.

Complementing the central 11.4-inch touchscreen is a new 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details. The interactive driver display works in conjunction with the latest generation full colour TFT Head-up Display which is brighter, with a larger information area and enhanced resolution.

Cabin Air Ionisation, activated by pressing the ‘Purify’ button in the touchscreen, improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The advanced system features PM2.5 filtration to capture ultra-fine particles – including PM2.5 particulates.

2021 E-Pace is one of the most advanced Jaguar vehicles sold in South Africa

A second-generation wearable Activity Key can be used to lock, unlock and start the vehicle without the need for the conventional key fob to be present in the vehicle. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch and has a battery life of seven days between charges.

The new E-PACE also features Jaguar’s ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror technology to ensure an unobstructed view of the road behind. Using a wide angle rear-facing camera, the system feeds images to a high-definition screen within the frameless rear view mirror; unhindered by tall rear passengers, poor light or rain on the rear screen.

The latest 3D Surround Camera technology offers real-time viewing options when manoeuvring the vehicle with settings including Junction View, 3D Perspective View, and ClearSight Plan View.

Jaguar’s Driver Condition Monitor technology is able to detect if the driver is beginning to feel drowsy and alert them to take a break. The technology uses inputs from thousands of data points, some of which are measured every one thousandth of a second – including steering, pedal inputs and general driving behaviour – to detect signs of tiredness.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace P300 Sport

2021 JAGUAR E-PACE PRICES IN SOUTH AFRICA

E-PACE R-Dynamic S D200 - R868 000

E-PACE R-Dynamic SE D200 - R898 600

E-PACE R-Dynamic HSE D200 - R938 800

E-PACE R-Dynamic S P250 - R927 500

E-PACE R-Dynamic SE P250 - R958 100

E-PACE R-Dynamic HSE P250 - R998 300

E-PACE R-Dynamic S P300e R1 165 500

E-PACE R-Dynamic SE P300e - R1 196 100

E-PACE R-Dynamic HSE P300e - R1 236 300

E-PACE 300 SPORT P300 - R1 046 900

All prices include VAT but exclude emissions tax. All new Jaguar vehicles come with a 5-year/100 000km maintenance plan in South Africa.

