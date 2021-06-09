NEW MODEL: Ferocious 2021 Shelby Super Snake finally goes on sale in Mzansi

JOHANNESBURG - If you have a few million bucks to spare and you’re itching to spend it on something invigorating to drive (but you want to stand out from a sea of BMW Ms, Mercedes-AMGs, Audi RS cars and Porsches) we’ve got just the thing for you. Shelby South Africa has confirmed specifications and production numbers for its 2021 Shelby Super Snake, including the exclusive Shelby Speedster which forms part of the modified Mustang line-up.

To celebrate the 98th anniversary of founder Carroll Shelby, a matching number of Super Snakes will be produced for the world, while the Shelby Speedster will be even more limited with only 25 units being built for discerning Mustang enthusiasts.

2021 Shelby Super Snake

UNBRIDLED POWER AND PERFORMANCE

The foundation of the 2021 Shelby Super Snake’s performance is still Ford’s latest generation Coyote 5.0-litre V8 engine, although its appearance and output have changed significantly thanks to the presence of a bespoke Whipple supercharger.

With the additional intake pressure supplied from the supercharger, as well as some fine-tuning and other performance parts, the Shelby Super Snake produces 615kW, with power delivery sticking to tradition by sending it to the rear wheels for pure driving thrills. The Super Snake launches from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds in ideal conditions.

To ensure the vehicle’s durability is never in doubt, the rest of the conversion is said to be extensive and includes a new cooling system comprising a new radiator, aluminium tank and heat exchanger. Providing unrestricted performance, accompanied by an amplified engine note, is a full Borla exhaust system, just in time for Fast 9.

The car’s Shelby Track Handling Package is characterised by new high-performance tyres wrapped around 20-inch one-piece forged aluminium wheels. Behind that, a glimpse of the red calipers reveals the Shelby brake system with improved cooling, keeping the brakes at peak performance for longer.

2021 Shelby Super Snake

BESPOKE WIDEBODY STANCE

The most notable changes to the Mustang’s exterior are the aluminium widebody front fenders and the steel bonnet from Shelby’s Signature edition. “The wider body allows for the use of bigger 305-wide tyres all round,” says Peter Lindenberg, owner of Shelby South Africa. “Shelby has also made advances on the aero package, hence a more aggressive front bumper and splitter with added veins,” adds Lindenberg.

Further inspection of the Super Snake’s exterior reveals other functional details that have been designed with aesthetics in mind. This includes a rear spoiler, tail panel and diffuser and Shelby louvered quarter windows which have also been given a dark tint. Optional Super Snake badging and striping rounds off the look.

“The most striking derivative of the 2021 Super Snake is the new Speedster,” Lindenberg expounds. The Speedster Edition transforms a Mustang Convertible into a two-seat roadster with a hard top tonneau system, accompanied by unique striping and badging. The Speedster also comes with Speedster Edition floor mats and door sill plates.

2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster

NOT YOUR AVERAGE MUSTANG INSIDE

The Super Snake’s unique appearance carries through to the inside. Those Shelby floor mats and door sills greet you as you step inside as do the new instrument cluster and gauges.

Carroll Shelby Mustang (CSM) numbering is a prominent feature on the dashboard and inside the engine bay, and this unique number will be documented on the Official Shelby Registry. A more extreme interior option and one that saves some weight is to have the rear seat removed and a harness bar put in its place.

Both the Shelby Super Snake coupé and Shelby Speedster are now available to order in South Africa. You’ll have to buy a standard 2021 Mustang V8, which Shelby South Africa will then convert into your bespoke car:

Pricing of the 2021 Shelby Super Snake in South Africa:

Super Snake - R1 575 400 including VAT (excluding base vehicle price R1 044 200)

Super Snake Speedster - R1 635 000 including VAT (excluding base vehicle price R1 114 900)

2021 Shelby Super Snake

IOL MOTORING