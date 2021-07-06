NEW MODEL: Land Rover Discovery gets a nip and tuck for 2021 (specs and prices)

JOHANNESBURG - The 2021 Land Rover Discovery now features an enhanced interior and exterior, and is smarter and better connected with cutting edge new technologies. According to Land Rover, the new 2021 facelift Discovery remains one of the most capable and versatile seven-seat premium SUVs in the world. They say its distinct character and optimised proportions embrace more than three decades of design evolution. 2021 Land Rover Discovery The latest Discovery delivers a bold exterior evolution with new signature LED headlights and a daytime running lights set lower in the projector units. Animated sweeping front and rear indicators now provide heightened visual sophistication while body-colour front fender vents accentuate the premium SUV’s familiar waistline. A revised front bumper now features a wider body-coloured graphic and at the rear, a new Gloss Black panel with the trademark Discovery script is positioned between the tail lights.

A new R-Dynamic model brings a more assertive character with a series of unique design elements, including Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents on the outside and two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the inside. Interestingly, R-Dynamic models also include Premium LED headlights which produce a colour temperature of light that is closer to daylight, helping drivers distinguish objects easily and helping to reduce driver fatigue. Driving at night or in poor visibility is also made easier thanks to standard-fit Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA) which automatically switches on headlights and manages the dip setting for oncoming traffic. An optional hands-free Gesture Tailgate feature can detect the wave of a foot beneath the rear bumper to open the boot while the vehicle’s Powered Inner Tailgate restrains loose items in the huge 2485 litre load space (when seats are folded) and doubles as a handy bench. With seven seats in use, the boot provides 258 litres of luggage space and all occupants have somewhere to charge electronic devices.

Intelligent Seat Fold technology allows you to effortlessly configure the seating layout using the central touchscreen, while Remote app technology lets customers keep tabs on the fuel status and location of their vehicle and even unlock and lock the doors. In the back, the second-row seats have been carefully redesigned for enhanced comfort while improved lateral support, longer thicker cushions and careful seat profiling contribute to greater under-thigh support and improved posture for all occupants. Comfort is further improved by the relocation of the second row air-vents from the B-pillars to the centre console, providing increased airflow to second-row passengers who have their own hidden-until-lit ventilation controls and power supplies. Land Rover’s new second-generation Activity Key is also available and features touchscreen controls, a digital watch and can lock, unlock and start the vehicle as an addition to the conventional fob.

A completely redesigned centre console houses a 48 percent larger 30cm, full HD touchscreen, which provides a fast and intuitive interface. Land Rover says that with a simplified menu structure, the new Pivi Pro infotainment system provides immediate responses – even when starting the vehicle for the first time. Its built-in back-up battery also means navigation initialisation takes just seconds, while the menus allow the most commonly used functions to be accessed directly from the customisable home screen, to reduce driver distraction. 2021 Land Rover Discovery A new-look four-spoke steering wheel features hidden-until-lit switches and metal gearshift paddles while a tactile new gear selector provides instinctive control of the powertrain. Connectivity is provided by dual-sim technology, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time – such as streaming media and downloading Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates. Land Rover’s SOTA technology allows owners to update as many as 44 individual electronic modules, without having to visit a dealer.

In combination with the 31cm Interactive Driver Display, new Discovery provides high-definition 3D mapping within the instrumentation, leaving the central touchscreen free to control other applications. The high-resolution digital instruments can be configured to show a pair of conventional dials, full-screen 3D navigation guidance or a combination of the two, allowing drivers to customise the view to suit their preference. Customers also have the option of a full-colour Head-Up Display, putting high-resolution driving information directly into the driver’s eyeline, removing the need to look away from the road ahead. 2021 Land Rover Discovery Smartphone integration is also kept fuss-free, thanks to standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while advanced Bluetooth technology can connect two smartphones simultaneously. Wireless charging with signal boosting technology is available as an option across the range. Cabin Air Ionisation, now available with PM2.5 air filtration technology actively scans incoming air, measuring its quality and automatically uses advanced filters to reduce the level of allergens, toxins and harmful particulates in the cabin, enhancing driver wellbeing.

Comfort and convenience are further enhanced by the introduction of Land Rover’s Click and Go tablet holders, incorporated into the front seatbacks. The easy-to-use system also includes USB-A charging sockets that are perfectly located to minimise trailing wires. Using the onboard 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, which is capable of linking up to eight devices, rear passengers can be entertained on even the longest journeys. 2021 Land Rover Discovery Standard air suspension provides cosseting ride comfort in all environments and features automatic speed lowering to improve aerodynamic efficiency and enhance economy when cruising on motorways. Furthermore, Adaptive Dynamics damper technology – fitted to all models – monitors vehicle movements up to 500 times a second, reacting to driver inputs or road surface variations almost instantaneously for greater body control, ensuring a composed, flat ride, they say. 2021 Land Rover Discovery With Terrain Response 2 technology, new Discovery is also always automatically primed to suit the driving conditions while the new Wade Mode optimises the vehicle for deep water fording – even applying the brakes automatically when the driver disengages Wade Mode, to restore full performance from the first application of the brakes. The availability of Configurable Terrain Response allows drivers to fine-tune the Discovery’s throttle mapping, gearbox shift points, steering and suspension settings to suit their preferences and requirements, so you can fully personalise the driving experience for off-road driving.

2021 Land Rover Discovery The latest Discovery also benefits from ClearSight Ground View technology, which provides drivers with a view of the obscured ground directly beneath the front of the vehicle using the central touchscreen and a combination of forward-facing cameras. The unique feature is the realisation of Land Rover’s futuristic transparent bonnet concept and supports the driver when negotiating steep off-road inclines or hidden urban obstacles. 2021 Land Rover Discovery Finally, two new 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, are introduced with the petrol version featuring 48-Volt Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency, performance and smoothness. This powerful P360 powertrain offers outputs of 265kW and 500Nm, and provides a 0-100km/h time of 6.7 seconds. The new D300 six-cylinder Ingenium diesel features lightweight aluminium construction and replaces the previous SD4 and SDV6 diesels. With hefty outputs of 221kW and 650Nm, the D300 can accelerate to 100km/h in 6.8 seconds.

All models come with a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan. 2021 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY PRICES IN SOUTH AFRICA: Land Rover Discovery D300 S - R1 452 700.00

Land Rover Discovery D300 SE R-Dynamic - R1 561 200.00 Land Rover Discovery D300 HSE R-Dynamic - R1 675 900.00 Land Rover Discovery P360 S - R1 487 600.00