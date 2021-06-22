NEW MODEL: Nissan Navara arrives with sights locked on popular Hilux, Ranger

ROSSLYN - A couple of weeks ago, we had the opportunity to test drive a pre-production 2021 Nissan Navara. Now, the bakkie has finally arrived at local dealerships, boasting significant technical and cosmetic upgrades over its predecessor. 2021 Nissan Navara range The 2021 Nissan Navara sports rugged new styling, fresh technology, improved safety and improved performance.

"Our continuous improvement process has seen us re-engineer the entire range of models to produce a Navara that’s perfectly suited to South African and ultimately African conditions, with options that make sense for our market: single and double-cab, 2WD and 4WD options, and both automatic and manual transmissions,” says Stefan Haasbroek, Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa. 2021 Nissan Navara shown with NissanConnect The all-new Nissan Navara also boasts an infotainment system with NissanConnect and 20cm touchscreen, modernised styling and high-power specs that are sure to impress both existing customers and those looking for a new workhorse or adventure vehicle. Nissan offers the Navara with a 6-year/150 000km duration across the range. 2021 Nissan Navara The new Nissan Navara is powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, which Nissan says caters to its customers’ requirements for low running costs, reliability and performance.

The 2.5 oil-burner is available in two levels of output. The high output engine (available on higher grade models) delivers 140kW power and 450Nm torque, meanwhile the mid-spec engine, delivers 120kW power and 403Nm, which Nissan claims to be the most powerful engine in the entry and mid grades bakkie segment. In addition, the Navara engine line-up includes a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that punches out 118kW and 233Nm (available on the entry grade XE Single Cab). 2021 Nissan Navara “We are excited and proud to be introducing the latest Nissan Navara which has been locally produced for the first time. We’re confident that with the technical changes and enhancements we’ve implemented, we are delivering the ultimate customer experience – a major upgrade to the current Navara many customers know and love,” Haasbroek adds.

2021 Nissan Navara MOST CONNECTED NAVARA EVER The inclusion of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) makes this range the most technologically advanced Navara yet – and the safest too, they say. Intelligent driving aids can be paired with additional driver assistance tools that help you see more, sense more and take swifter action, the marketing blurb reads.

One particular feature is Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, which monitors sudden movements of up to two vehicles ahead and alerts the driver of potential collision risks. This complements the Intelligent Emergency Braking feature, which will activate the Navara’s brakes autonomously in case of no brake pedal input from the driver to avoid collisions. 2021 Nissan Navara For road trips and lengthy commutes, the bakkie’s Intelligent Driver Alertness supports safety and convenience with both visual and audible alerts that encourage the driver to take a break when it detects changes in driving style. For night driving, Intelligent High Beam Assist automatically switches headlights to low beam from high beam when it detects an oncoming vehicle. Further features warn drivers if they stray outside their lane without signalling and detect vehicles in the blind spot area when changing lanes.

The bakkie’s Intelligent Around View Monitor uses four cameras to help drivers spot people and cars surrounding the vehicle, and is also useful for trailer hitching. The Rear Cross Traffic Alert warns drivers of potential collisions when reversing too. Rounding out this emphasis on safety are additional side and curtain airbags – bringing the total to seven on high end models. 2021 Nissan Navara EYE-CATCHING DESIGN ACROSS THE RANGE

The all-new Navara includes something Nissan calls V-Motion identity, an over-fender for PRO-4X Grades, redesigned wheels and increased bed height, and new LED headlamps and foglamps – all built to allow for increased driveability and ease of use. Inside, the steering wheel has been restyled and seats have been redesigned for improved comfort and recovered in either cloth or leather. Particular models will come with a navigation app caled Navi and up to four USB ports, including two quick-charging ports, and three 12V power outlets – so your devices never run out of juice. Two devices can be connected to Bluetooth at once which is handy if you carry a phone and a tablet.

The Navara also gains dual-zone air-con, with additional vents for rear passengers in the double cab, meaning that everyone on board should be satisfied with the cabin’s temperature. Meanwhile, heated side mirrors and rain sensors ensure visibility remains uncompromised even in extreme conditions. 2021 Nissan Navara IMPROVED DRIVE OFFERINGS The new Nissan Navara offers a unique 7-speed auto variant with 4-wheel drive with rear differential lock for easy off-road driving. For manual transmission models, a new 1st gear ratio improves acceleration response and eases uphill starts, they say. When four-wheel drive mode is engaged, traction is distributed evenly (50:50) to all four wheels to prevent tyre slip in severe conditions.

2021 Nissan Navara HIGH END PACKAGING To round out this impressive package, Nissan’s engineers have included LED headlamps, Follow Me Home feature, and Door Puddle Lamp to help you see the ground when you step out at night and auto door locks on the high end models. “We cannot wait for our customers to get their hands on something that we have worked so tirelessly towards building, to create memorable journeys for them as we pride ourselves in every single detail inside and out to make the Navara the world-class vehicle it is,” Haasbroek concludes.