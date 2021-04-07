NEW MODEL: Volvo XC60 given a nip and a tuck – and it’s coming to SA soon

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG: Volvo is seeking to strengthen the appeal of its XC60 sports utility vehicle with subtle upgrades designed to make the mid-size vehicle even smarter. The new XC60 benefits from an updated appearance and the introduction of class-leading connectivity, safety and driver-assistance technologies. The model’s eye-catching Scandinavian design has been refined with a new-look front grille, new lower front bumper and air intakes, and a refresh of the lower rear bumper. The exhaust pipes are hidden, as part of Volvo’s wider design changes that showcase the company’s continued journey to all-out electrification. Completing the visual updates are new alloy wheel designs and new paint colours – Platinum Grey, Silver Dawn and Thunder Grey. Volvo XC60 facelift BIG ON TECHNOLOGY

Connectivity is key for today’s motorists and Volvo is taking on-board technology to a new level with the introduction of its industry-first Android-powered infotainment system to the XC60.

Designed to seamlessly blend into your digital lifestyle, it says, the new system gives quick and easy access to Google services and apps, including Google Maps for navigation, Google Assistant for voice recognition and the Google Play Store for installing a wide range of apps for in-car use.

The package includes the required data for four years (in particular markets), while convenient over-the-air software updates are also possible.

Volvo Cars brings infotainment system with Google built in to more models.

Wireless smartphone integration is also provided as standard via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Across the range, wireless device charging is also a standard feature, together with four USB ports, so multiple devices can be connected at once. In addition, the XC60 gains an upgraded 31cm driver information display with improved graphics to present key performance and car status information.

Volvo Cars brings infotainment system with Google built in to more models.

There is also additional technology-based innovation to safeguard against collisions: a rear auto-brake function automatically engages if a collision risk is detected when reversing, dramatically cutting the chance of a parking scrape; and the optional Pilot Assist driver-assistance system has gained more sophisticated accident-avoidance capability with the addition of an emergency stop assist function.

The updated XC60 is said to exemplify Volvo’s leading position on electrification, being a fully electrified model range. The powertrain choices are three Recharge plug-in hybrids and four mild-hybrids (two B5 and one B6 petrols, and a B4 diesel), with power outputs ranging from 147kW to 302kW. All versions are all-wheel drive except for the B5, which is available in front- or all-wheel-drive form.

Volvo XC60 facelift

Steve Beattie, Volvo Car UK’s head of sales, says: “The XC60 has always been incredibly popular and this updated version with its distinctive new look and fantastic infotainment system with Google built in is sure to be even more appealing.”

The upgraded XC60 is on sale in the UK, with the first customer deliveries expected in June, while South Africa’s units will start to arrive at dealerships by the end of the second quarter of the year. Watch this space for the latest pricing as well as which particular models are destined for SA.

Volvo XC60 facelift

IOL MOTORING