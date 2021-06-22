NEW MODELS: BMW X3M Competition and X4M Competition receive a facelift

JOHANNESBURG - BMW has refreshed the look and feel of the X3M Competition and the X4M Competition for 2021, at the same time giving the vehicles slightly more torque than their predecessors. The most powerful BMW in-line six-cylinder petrol engine with a peak output of 375 kW – now also used in the BMW M3 and M4 models – boasts a maximum torque output of 650Nm, enabling 0 to 100km/h sprints in just 3.8 seconds. The vehicles’ top speed is restricted to 250km/h however you can have this limit raised to 285km/h if you tick the optional M Driver’s Package box when building your car. BMW X4M Competition HIGH REVVING WITH MOTORSPORT PEDIGREE

The in-line six-pot engine in the facelift BMW X3M Competition and BMW X4M Competition feature the forged lightweight crankshaft introduced in the BMW M3 and M4 models. BMW says the engine’s torsion-resistant design enables efficient transmission of the particularly high torque, while its low weight and reduced rotating masses also benefit the engine’s revving power. They also say that the engine’s racetrack-proven cooling system is designed to enable an exceptionally high level of output and includes two laterally positioned radiators in addition to the central one. There is also an additional engine oil cooler and a separate transmission oil cooler.

Finally, the engine’s weight-optimised oil pan has two separate chambers and an integrated suction channel. An additional suction stage enables the map-controlled oil pump to deliver lubricant from the smaller oil sump, which serves as a volume buffer. In this way, a reliable oil supply is guaranteed at all times even during extreme cornering and acceleration. BMW X4M Competition REFINED M SPORTS EXHAUST AND GEARBOX The new, standard, M sports exhaust system in the BMW X3M Competition and BMW X4M Competition is said to enrich the engine’s sound characteristic with the addition of a distinctly sonorous quality, especially when under intense load and at high engine speeds. The exhaust’s infinitely variable flaps allow for varied sound reproduction.

Power is transmitted to the wheels via an 8‑speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. In addition to fully automatic gear changes, it also enables manual shifting with sequential selection of the drive position. In addition to the new M-specific gear selector in the centre console, shift paddles on the steering wheel are also available for this purpose. In manual mode, BMW says no “forced upshift” is triggered even when the engine is revved up to the limit. BMW X3M Competition M POWER BRAKES AND 21s AS STANDARD The performance characteristics of the new BMW X3M Competition and the BMW X4M Competition are complemented by a high efficiency standard M compound brake system.

The brake calipers bear the M logo and are finished in blue as standard or in high-gloss black or red on request. They perfectly match the standard 21-inch wheels with mixed tyres in 255/40 ZR21 at the front and 265/40 ZR21 at the rear. One new feature you’d be interested in if you’d like to build a bespoke car is the M forged wheel (892M Star Spoke) in Jet Black burnished, which saves 2kg of weight per wheel. As an alternative, the M light alloy wheel (765M V-Spoke) is available in Jet Black burnished finish. STRIKING NEW FRONT END

The new BMW X3M Competition and the new BMW X4M Competition offer an enlarged kidney grille with its now familiar one-piece frame and headlights look. A black bar in which the iCam is positioned provides visual separation of the BMW kidney grille, the frame of which is also finished in high-gloss black, as are the typical M double kidney bars. In addition to the standard adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function, the BMW Laser Light with a range of up to 650 metres is now also available as an optional extra. BMW M says it designed the M specific front apron to be even more expressive. One particularly striking feature is the new, vertically arranged and elongated side air intakes: these are angled down towards the spoiler lip in a bend towards the centre of the vehicle, where they follow the hexagonal shape of the central air intake. They are framed by trim elements in high-gloss black, which is also used for the caps of the aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors and the characteristic M gills integrated in the air breathers, as well as the rear spoiler on the BMW X4M Competition.

NEW BMW LIVE COCKPIT ELEMENTS The new BMW X3M Competition and the new BMW X4M Competition come equipped with BMW Live Cockpit Professional including Connected Drive as standard. Intelligent networking including innovative digital services based on BMW Operating System 7 – such as BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, Connected Music and Remote Software Upgrade. A Harman Kardon surround sound system now comes as standard for a superb audio experience. New centre console for X3M and X4M models M3 AND M4 DERIVED CENTRE CONSOLE

Originating from the current BMW M3 and M4 models, the newly designed control island on the centre console includes two new buttons in addition to the specific M gear selector with Drivelogic rocker switch, the BMW Controller and the red engine start button, which is now positioned here. The set-up button provides direct access to all settings options for the engine and suspension: it is used to access a menu in the Control Display that lists the current vehicle settings. Two individually configured variants of the M set-up can be permanently stored and retrieved at any time using the two M buttons on the steering wheel. BMW X3M Competition NEAR AUTONOMOUS IN PARTICULAR SITUATIONS

The BMW X3M Competition and the BMW X4M Competition come with all the modern driver assistance systems of the BMW X3 and BMW X4. In addition to the Driving Assistant, the Driving Assistant Professional is available as an option for the first time. It includes Active Cruise Control with improved functionality in the city, intersection warning with additional city braking function, emergency lane assistant and the improved steering/lane guidance assistant. The 3D environment visualisation in the instrument cluster provides an overview of which Driving Assistant Professional assistance systems are activated and what functions they offer. The optional Parking Assistant Plus now also includes the reverse assistant, which helps retrace a completed line in reverse. Parking Assistant Plus uses Park View, Panorama View and 3D Top View to create a 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings from various perspectives. Meanwhile, the driver can have a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and its surroundings transmitted to their smartphone by means of Remote 3D View.