NEW MODELS: Porsche has unleashed its 2021 911 GTS (and we have local pricing)

STUTTGART - The Porsche GTS hierarchy and its distinctive badge come from an era when Porsche cars competed in and won many grand touring motorsport events such as the Targa Florio and Mille Miglia. The first “GT” badge was worn by the 356 Carrera GT in 1955, the first “GTS” badge by the 904 Carrera GTS. In the 1990s, after the heyday of these grand races, the Porsche GTS badge made its way to a road car: the 928 GTS. Even the Carrera brand comes from a tough road race. One of the most difficult and dangerous races was La Carrera Panamericana. It was exceptionally demanding: a 2178 mile race that involved racers from every motorsport format around the world. 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Twelve years ago, Porsche introduced the first GTS version of the 911, marrying the two brands together. Last night, the company unveiled the latest chapter in the GTS story with the launch of its new 911 Carrera GTS models. There are five new GTS models to choose from, all powered by a familiar 3.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 353kW of power, which is 22kW up on the standard Carrera S models.

#savethemanuals: 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Five 911 GTS model variants are now available to order in South Africa: 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive as a Coupé (R2 290 000) 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive as a Cabriolet (2 490 000)

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive as a Coupé (2 400 000) 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive as a Cabriolet (R2 600 000) 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive (R2 600 000)

The cars arrive on local soil in the fourth quarter of this year and you will get them with a three-year/100 000km Porsche Driveplan as standard. 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS CHOICE INGREDIENTS FOR A BESPOKE CAR An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) or a seven-speed manual, as well as GTS-specific suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and the high-performance braking system from the 911 Turbo, ensure superior transmission of longitudinal and lateral forces, according to Porsche. Driving dynamics are further improved with the Lightweight Design package, which will be available for the first time for the GTS from November 2021 and saves up to 25 kilograms.

The understated sporty looks of the new models feature black contrasting bodywork elements and darkened headlight areas. Black is also the dominant colour of the interior. Many features made of Race-Tex microfibre create an ambience that is both dynamic and elegant. The latest generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) brings numerous improvements in operation and connectivity too. 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS GTS SPECIFIC SUSPENSION AND EXHAUST The turbocharged three-litre flat-six in the new 911 GTS delivers 353kW, meanwhile maximum torque is 570Nm, an increase of 20 Nm over its predecessor.

Zero to 100km/h takes just 3.3 seconds in the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé with the eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK): three tenths faster than its predecessor. The seven-speed manual transmission with a particularly short throw is available for all 911 GTS models as an alternative to the PDK if you prefer to row the gears on your own. Its suspension, derived from the 911 Turbo and modified for the GTS, meets exacting performance demands, Porsche says. Thanks to its standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), the dampers respond to dynamic changes at lightning speed. In the Coupé and Cabriolet, PASM is standard, combined with the 10-millimetre-lower sport chassis. The concept of helper springs at the rear stems from the Turbo models: the main springs are under tension in all driving conditions. Rebound remains the same. The 911 Targa 4 S chassis with PASM is used for the 911 Targa 4 GTS. The engineers have also adjusted stopping performance to match the increased performance of the GTS, which makes use of the high-performance braking system from the 911 Turbo. The 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) black, centre-lock alloy wheels are from the 911 Turbo. The standard sports exhaust system is responsible for an even more emotive soundtrack, thanks to its GTS-specific set-up and the omission of some interior insulation.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS MORE THAN ENOUGH BLACK TRIMMINGS A multitude of black or darkened exterior details is characteristic of the 911 GTS. On the 911 Targa 4 GTS, this also includes the model-defining hoop and Targa lettering. Additional elements painted in black silk gloss include the spoiler lip, the centre-lock alloy wheels, the engine cover louvres, and the GTS script on the doors and rear of the car. The exterior package, in which these and other details are executed in high-gloss black, can be chosen as an option. All 911 GTS models effectively have the Sport Design package, with distinctive trim for the front, rear and the side sills. The headlight rims and daytime running light surrounds are darkened, and the car is fitted with standard LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus). The rear lights are unique to the GTS models.

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS REDUCED MASS, GREATER CONTROL Driving dynamics are further improved with the Lightweight Design package, which will be available for the first time for the GTS from November 2021. Up to 25kg will be saved by the lighter carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) full bucket seats, lightweight glass for the side and rear windows, and lightweight battery. The rear seats are also removed. Other performance enhancements include rear-axle steering as standard in this equipment package and additional aerodynamic finishing touches. The sporty details of the GTS models continue inside – functionally as well as visually. The gear lever of the optional seven-speed manual transmission has been shortened by 10 mm, which enables fast gear shifts with a flick of the wrist. A GT Sport steering wheel as well as the Sport Chrono package with mode switch, Porsche Track Precision app and a tyre temperature display are standard features. The standard Sport Seats Plus with electric four-way adjustment provide lateral support, comfort and convenience. The interior insulation has been reduced, which enhances the emotive driving acoustics.

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Numerous Race-Tex features underscore the elegant dynamic ambience. The central sections of the seats, the steering wheel rim, doorhandles and armrests, storage compartment lid and gear lever are all trimmed in the microfibre material. With the GTS interior package, the decorative seams are available in Carmine Red or Crayon as an option. The seatbelts and embroidered GTS lettering on the headrests, rev counter and Sport Chrono clock come in the same contrasting colours. The decorative inserts on the dashboard and door trim are matt Carbon with the GTS interior package. 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS NEW DIGITAL COCKPIT TREATMENT The new generation of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) features additional functions and significantly simplified operation. The touch areas in the Media menu have been enlarged and the option of rearranging the tiles on the homescreen is new. The improved voice assistant recognises natural speech and can be activated with "Hey Porsche".