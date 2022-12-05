New Montana double cab is the Chevrolet Utility replacement that SA won’t get

Sao Paulo - The Chevrolet Utility was a popular half-tonne bakkie in South Africa that served our market well until General Motors pulled the plug on its local operation back in 2017. And while it’s pointless to dwell on what could have been, its replacement has just been revealed in Brazil and it looks rather interesting.

Story continues below Advertisement

Not only does it have a more daring design, but the Chevrolet Montana has morphed into a double cab in order to capitalise on increased demand for this type of bakkie. At this stage it appears that the Montana will only be offered in South American markets where it will compete against the Fiat Toro and Renault Oroch. Measuring 4.72 metres in length and 1.8 metres in width, the new Chevrolet Montana is significantly larger than its predecessor and it comes with an innovative loading solution called the Multi-Flex bucket. Designed to function as a giant boot with superior water insulation, the Multi-Flex system is also available with several cargo storage accessories and partitions that allow owners to conveniently stow and separate their items.

The new Chevrolet Montana is powered by a 1.2-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 98kW and 210Nm. Inside the compact bakkie you’ll find an 8.0-inch MyLink infotainment system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hotspot is fitted as standard on all models. The new Montana is also fitted with six airbags, full LED headlights, blind spot alert, wireless charging and emergency braking alert. “This innovative concept from Montana fits perfectly with the new habits, values ​​and needs of the consumer, who seeks a healthier lifestyle, with better harmony between work and leisure, with more productivity and satisfaction,” said Santiago Chamorro, president of GM South America.

Story continues below Advertisement