New Nissan Navara spied undisguised - here’s what we know so far

Nissan’s Rosslyn plant in Gauteng is gearing up to build the new Nissan Navara, as part of a R3 billion investment in the local operation, which is also expected to create over 1000 jobs. Although the 2021 Navara has yet to be officially revealed, we now know what it’s going to look like thanks to numerous spy pictures of undisguised vehicles making their way onto the internet - see embeds below. The leaked images from various parts of the world show that the new Navara will be a global vehicle, with the US-spec model - which is called the Frontier in that market - appearing almost identical to the Asian-spec Navara models. Given that the vehicle’s shape remains unchanged, this is not an all-new vehicle, but it has been significantly upgraded, with new front and rear styling and a completely redesigned cabin. While the headlights appear similar to the current model’s, apart from a ‘boomerang’ DRL signature, the Navara receives a significantly larger V-motion grille which gives the vehicle a more American look.

Spied: 2021 Nissan Navara NP300 facelift seen without camo in Thailand - launching soon?https://t.co/WkxH5wyRTT pic.twitter.com/G38wUybj6s — WapCar (@wapcarmy) October 20, 2020

The redesigned cabin appears smarter and more premium, and you can expect it to have the very latest gadgets and infotainment.

2021 Nissan Frontier interior revealed in new photos: https://t.co/l8AY0zO1Rz pic.twitter.com/ygcS0QcOiP — Autoblog (@therealautoblog) August 31, 2020

Details are scarce at present, but media abroad are speculating that the current 2.3-litre twin-turbodiesel engine, which is offered in 120kW and 140kW guises, will carry over unchanged. Then again, with the new Toyota Hilux now offering 150kW, Nissan might be tempted to play catch-up on the output front.

It’s not clear exactly when local production of the new Navara will commence, however it’s likely to be soon.

Nissan South Africa is also promising a much wider range of derivatives, versus the limited imported range that’s currently offered. The expanded range will likely include lower-spec single cab and double cab models.

Nissan SA announced last year that it was hoping to build around 30 000 Navaras a year, although to achieve this it would likely need to expand its export programme into Africa.

IOL Motoring