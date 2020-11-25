New Nissan Terra confirmed for SA and it’s ready to rival Fortuner and Everest

DUBAI - Nissan has launched its new X-Terra SUV in the Middle East, and it’s essentially a facelifted version of the Navara-based Terra which has been around since 2018 in various global markets.

A Nissan South Africa spokesperson has told IOL that the new SUV is earmarked for local introduction in the latter part of 2021, and it will be called the Terra in our market (instead of X-Terra). Prices and other specifics will be disclosed nearer to the time.

When asked whether it would be built in Rosslyn alongside the upcoming Navara, the Nissan representative said “not at first”, meaning that local production could follow at a later stage.

The only engine Nissan is mentioning for now is a 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol unit with 124kW, however, South African versions would no doubt inherit the Navara’s 2.3-litre diesel unit, which is offered in 120kW single-turbo and 140kW twin-turbo guises.

Like its natural rivals, the X-Terra has got all the hardware necessary for a challenging off-road excursion, including a part-time four-wheel drive system with low range, an electronic locking rear differential and Hill Descent Control.