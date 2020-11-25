New Nissan Terra confirmed for SA and it’s ready to rival Fortuner and Everest
DUBAI - Nissan has launched its new X-Terra SUV in the Middle East, and it’s essentially a facelifted version of the Navara-based Terra which has been around since 2018 in various global markets.
A Nissan South Africa spokesperson has told IOL that the new SUV is earmarked for local introduction in the latter part of 2021, and it will be called the Terra in our market (instead of X-Terra). Prices and other specifics will be disclosed nearer to the time.
When asked whether it would be built in Rosslyn alongside the upcoming Navara, the Nissan representative said “not at first”, meaning that local production could follow at a later stage.
The only engine Nissan is mentioning for now is a 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol unit with 124kW, however, South African versions would no doubt inherit the Navara’s 2.3-litre diesel unit, which is offered in 120kW single-turbo and 140kW twin-turbo guises.
Like its natural rivals, the X-Terra has got all the hardware necessary for a challenging off-road excursion, including a part-time four-wheel drive system with low range, an electronic locking rear differential and Hill Descent Control.
The cabin offers seating for up to seven occupants, and the third row can be folded to create a flat loading space. The Terra has a different dashboard to the Navara, but it does share its 20.3cm Nissan Connect infotainment system as well as the large (17.8cm) TFT display between the analogue dials of the instrument cluster.
Other tech highlights include a digital rearview mirror that allows drivers to see behind them when the car is loaded to the roof and there’s also a Bose Premium sound system on offer as well as Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Emergency Braking. Unique to this class, the Terra also features Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.
Watch this space for more details when they become available later in 2021.