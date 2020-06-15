New Nissan X-Trail shows its double-decker face ahead of today's reveal

Franklin, Tennessee - Nissan has released a teaser image of its all-new X-Trail ahead of the vehicle’s official unveiling, which is scheduled to take place later this afternoon.

The X-Trail will first be revealed in US-market guise, where it is badged Rogue, but the global X-Trail model that will inevitably reach South Africa is unlikely to differ much.

Stylistically, the X-Trail is going for bold with a new two-tier frontal design inspired by the compact Juke. The vehicle’s side profile and rear end design, on the other hand, represent an evolution of the current vehicle’s styling, as we can see in the previously-leaked patent images.

The cabin, as we’ve seen in previous spy shots, brings things up to date on the digitisation front, with a larger and more prominently positioned central touchscreen as well as a digital instrument cluster.