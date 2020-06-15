New Nissan X-Trail shows its double-decker face ahead of today's reveal
Franklin, Tennessee - Nissan has released a teaser image of its all-new X-Trail ahead of the vehicle’s official unveiling, which is scheduled to take place later this afternoon.
The X-Trail will first be revealed in US-market guise, where it is badged Rogue, but the global X-Trail model that will inevitably reach South Africa is unlikely to differ much.
Stylistically, the X-Trail is going for bold with a new two-tier frontal design inspired by the compact Juke. The vehicle’s side profile and rear end design, on the other hand, represent an evolution of the current vehicle’s styling, as we can see in the previously-leaked patent images.
The cabin, as we’ve seen in previous spy shots, brings things up to date on the digitisation front, with a larger and more prominently positioned central touchscreen as well as a digital instrument cluster.
Not much else is known about the upcoming Rogue / X-Trail, but Automotive News Europe previously reported that it would continue to use the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF platform, and that some versions would adopt a plug-in-hybrid drivetrain derived from new alliance partner Mitsubishi’s next-generation Outlander.
The engine line-up remains unconfirmed at this stage, but the updated version of Nissan’s 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which now produces 140kW, is likely to be the mainstay of the range. Could the company’s new 2-litre turbopetrol with 185kW also be on the cards? We sure hope so.
