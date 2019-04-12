Johannesburg - Opel has announced South African pricing for its new Corsa GSI ahead of the vehicle hitting local showrooms in May, but it’s not the pocket rocket that some fans might have expected. Priced at R365 900, it is just a R30 000 stretch from the far more powerful 147kW Volkswagen Polo GTI, although to be fair the Corsa has some really cool features fitted as standard.

The Corsa GSI is powered by Opel’s 1.4-litre turbopetrol engine, which puts out 110kW and 220Nm, for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 8.9 seconds and top speed of 207km/h. The engine has been specially calibrated for faster throttle response and it is mated to a short-ratio six-speed gearbox.

The new hatch rolls on 18-inch GSI-specific alloy wheels and features an OPC-tuned sport suspension system that was honed on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, as well as upgraded brakes with red calipers.

Moving inside, the Corsa GSI has the coolest seats that you’re going to get for this kind of money, in the form of Recaro racing-style buckets with integrated headrests.

While the Recaros are optional in other countries, Opel has included them in the list price for South African vehicles.

Another GSI garnish comes in the form of GSI sport pedals.

Speaking of garnishes, the exterior styling is beefed up with a bolder front bumper incorporating a honeycomb grille, satin chrome bumper accents, carbon-look trim on the wing mirrors and a large rear spoiler.

IOL Motoring



