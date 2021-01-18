New Opel Corsa here soon: South African prices and specs
JOHANNESBURG - Opel’s fifth-generation Corsa is set to hit South African showrooms early in 2021, and the new model is the most radical departure from its predecessors to date.
This is because the new compact hatch shifts over from its traditional General Motors platform to a Peugeot architecture, following PSA’s purchase of the Opel brand back in 2017.
As you would expect, the Corsa now shares most of its oily bits with the new-generation Peugeot 208, which is also set to hit local shores within the next few months alongside its 2008 SUV cousin.
While the new Corsa hasn’t been officially launched in South Africa as yet, motoring information specialist Duoporta has published the prices of the first two derivatives on its website.
Initially buyers will be able to choose between 1.2 Edition and 1.2 Elegance models, priced respectively at R290 000 and R350 000. Both are powered by the normally aspirated version of Peugeot’s three-cylinder PureTech petrol motor, which pairs with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Certainly no fireworks here then, with outputs of 55kW and 118Nm, but the car is at least relatively light, with Opel quoting a figure of 980kg for the base model. However, those who are understandably seeking more oomph can wait for a turbocharged version of this engine to arrive, which will offer 96kW, but no pricing on this model is available as yet.
As for standard features, the 2021 Opel Corsa 1.2 Edition comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, manual air conditioning, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, six airbags, traction control and rear park distance control.
The Elegance model adds to this partial leather upholstery, a panoramic roof, LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers and a reverse camera.
Both are sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty and three-year/60 000km service plan.