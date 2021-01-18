New Opel Corsa here soon: South African prices and specs

JOHANNESBURG - Opel’s fifth-generation Corsa is set to hit South African showrooms early in 2021, and the new model is the most radical departure from its predecessors to date.

This is because the new compact hatch shifts over from its traditional General Motors platform to a Peugeot architecture, following PSA’s purchase of the Opel brand back in 2017.

As you would expect, the Corsa now shares most of its oily bits with the new-generation Peugeot 208, which is also set to hit local shores within the next few months alongside its 2008 SUV cousin.

While the new Corsa hasn’t been officially launched in South Africa as yet, motoring information specialist Duoporta has published the prices of the first two derivatives on its website.

Initially buyers will be able to choose between 1.2 Edition and 1.2 Elegance models, priced respectively at R290 000 and R350 000. Both are powered by the normally aspirated version of Peugeot’s three-cylinder PureTech petrol motor, which pairs with a five-speed manual gearbox.