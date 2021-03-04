New Opel Corsa range expands with turbo flagship and entry model

JOHANNESBURG - Back in January Opel launched its all-new Corsa hatchback in South Africa but at the time the local importer only announced a single model in the form of the 1.2 Edition, priced at R294 900.

Now the company has expanded the offering with a new entry-level Corsa that’s priced at R274 900 and a new flagship called the Elegance, which gets a turbocharged engine as well as enhanced spec, but getting behind the wheel of this one will set you back R386 900.

The fifth-generation of Opel’s compact hatchback is the first to be based on a Peugeot platform, following PSA’s acquisition of the German brand, and while the Corsa has unique styling, most of its oily bits are shared with the new-generation Peugeot 208, which is also set to hit South Africa shortly.

The base and Edition models are powered by PSA’s 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 55kW and 118Nm, and pairs with a five-speed manual gearbox. It’s worth noting however, that the new Corsa is lighter than its predecessor, with Opel quoting a figure of 980kg for the base version.

The range-topping Elegance gets a turbocharged version of the aforementioned three-cylinder 1.2, which produces 96kW and a wholesome 230Nm. Standard here is a six-speed automatic gearbox.