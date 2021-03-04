New Opel Corsa range expands with turbo flagship and entry model
JOHANNESBURG - Back in January Opel launched its all-new Corsa hatchback in South Africa but at the time the local importer only announced a single model in the form of the 1.2 Edition, priced at R294 900.
Now the company has expanded the offering with a new entry-level Corsa that’s priced at R274 900 and a new flagship called the Elegance, which gets a turbocharged engine as well as enhanced spec, but getting behind the wheel of this one will set you back R386 900.
The fifth-generation of Opel’s compact hatchback is the first to be based on a Peugeot platform, following PSA’s acquisition of the German brand, and while the Corsa has unique styling, most of its oily bits are shared with the new-generation Peugeot 208, which is also set to hit South Africa shortly.
The base and Edition models are powered by PSA’s 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 55kW and 118Nm, and pairs with a five-speed manual gearbox. It’s worth noting however, that the new Corsa is lighter than its predecessor, with Opel quoting a figure of 980kg for the base version.
The range-topping Elegance gets a turbocharged version of the aforementioned three-cylinder 1.2, which produces 96kW and a wholesome 230Nm. Standard here is a six-speed automatic gearbox.
A walk through the range
In terms of spec, the 1.2 base Corsa comes with a 12.7cm touchscreen infotainment system with steering mounted controls, as well as manual air conditioning, cruise control, front electric windows, rear park assist, remote central locking, six airbags and ESP stability control.
The 1.2 Edition upgrades you to a 17.8cm Intellilink infotainment system with Smartphone Mirrorlink and a 180-degree parking camera, and this model also gains rear electric windows and an alarm and immobiliser, while the base model’s 15-inch steel wheels are swopped out for 16” alloys.
Moving to the range-topping 1.2T Elegance, buyers can expect automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, partial leather upholstery, heated front seats, leather covered steering wheel, front park assist and an electrochromatic rear view mirror. The range-topper also gains a suite of driver assistance features, including Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, Pedestrian Detection, LED headlights with High Beam Assist and Drowsiness Alert.
All models are sold with a three-year/45 000km service plan and three-year/120 000km warranty and roadside assistance.