New Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a race car for the road, complete with wild aero

By: Double Apex Stuttgart - Test mules of the razor-sharp GT3 have been seen testing at the Nurburgring as well as out on public roads for months. Finally, the day of its official debut has arrived. Say hello to the latest 911 RS. This high-performance version is based on the current generation 992 series of 911.

A high-revving naturally aspirated 4.0-litre engine powers the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. It is similar to that found in the 911 GT3. It has a slight power increase up to 386kW. This is the result of new camshafts with modified cam profiles. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content The engine is mated with a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) that sends power to the rear wheels. The transmission has a shorter final drive than the 911 GT3 for better acceleration. The 911 GT3 RS can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 3,2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h in seventh gear.

Click here to read about the slightly tamer 992-gen 911 GT3. The front wheels boast massive, 408 mm discs that are clamped by six piston calipers. The rear axle is fitted with 380 mm brake discs and four-piston calipers. If you really need it Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are available. These measure 410-mm on the front axle and 390-mm on the rear. The new 911 GT3 RS comes standard with forged light-alloy centre-lock wheels. Interestingly, the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS suspension can be tailored to different tracks and tyre conditions. Engineers have given drivers the option to set the preferred level of compression and rebound damping for front and rear axles independently. In addition, there is the option to set the locking action of the differential.

Radical aero package The really big news is the car’s radical aero package. This starts with a new central radiator that replaces the three-radiator setup of previous cars. This allows Porsche to install new active aerodynamic elements at the front. The aero package is capable of producing 409 kilograms of downforce at 200 km/h twice as much as its 991.2-gen predecessor, and 860 kg at 285 km/h. That massive rear wing features a Drag Reduction System (DRS) that can reduce drag by almost 30 percent when activated. Porsche has been pedantic in its quest for a lower mass. They have used carbon-fibre reinforced plastic components wherever they could. The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS uses CFRP doors, front wings, roof and front lid. These components help the car achieve a mass of just 1 450 kg, which is about the same as hot hatch.

