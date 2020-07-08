New Q4 Coupe concept previews Audi's answer to the Mustang Mach E

Ingolstadt, Germany - Audi is promising to introduce 20 all-electric cars by the middle of this decade, and one of the most popular among these is likely to be the Q4 e-tron SUV.

Audi already previewed the ‘normal bodied’ version of the upcoming Q4 e-tron with a concept car released last year, and now the German automaker is showing us how the coupe-inspired version will look.

With its sloping tailgate and bulging boot spoiler, the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept will aim to lure buyers from similarly positioned electric SUVs like the Ford Mustang Mach E and Tesla Model Y.

The new Audi Q4 e-tron and its Sportback variant will hit the scene in 2021. They’re the first Audi models to be built around Volkswagen’s MEB modular architecture for battery cars, which also underpins the ID.3 hatch and upcoming ID.4 crossover among other VW products.

The concept cars also show the direction that the Q4 e-tron models will take in terms of powertrain tech, with Audi mentioning a twin-motor all-wheel drive set-up with a system output of 225kW. According to Audi, both Q4 e-tron concepts accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds.