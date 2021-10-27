New Range Rover fully revealed - and SA details confirmed

Whitley, England - Although last week’s leak ruined the surprise, we now get to see the new Range Rover in all its understated glory, with Land Rover having fully revealed its new luxury land yacht. The local importer has also confirmed that the new-generation SUV is due to hit South African showrooms around the middle of 2022, with pricing to be divulged closer to the time.

Built around a new architecture which Land Rover calls MLA-Flex, the new Range Rover will be available in standard- and long-wheelbase guises and buyers also be able to choose from four-, five- and seven-seat interior configurations. With a new platform, comes fresh engines, including two plug-in hybrid variants and a brand new 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. The latter is good for 390kW and 750Nm, as well as a 4.6 second 0-100km/h sprint, according to claims. The plug-in hybrid models are powered by a 3-litre straight-six Ingenium petrol engine paired with an electric motor, and the drivetrain is available in 323kW and 373kW guises. Thanks to a 38.2kWh battery, the hybrid models are able to cover up to 100km on electric power alone, according to factory claims. South Africans will also be able to opt for a D350 turbodiesel model, boasting outputs of 257kW and 700Nm.

Land Rover says it will launch a fully electric variant of the Range Rover in 2024. Although the EV hasn’t been officially confirmed for SA, given the strides JLR has made in electrification locally, its introduction would certainly seem likely. Advanced chassis tech in the new Range Rover takes the form of electronic air suspension, Integrated Chassis Control with Dynamic Response Pro and standard all-wheel steering, which results in a turning circle of under 11 metres. You can bet that the new Range Rover will be whisper quiet on the road too, thanks to a third-generation Active Noise Cancellation system that generates a cancelling signal, which is then played through the 35 speakers of the Meridian Signature Sound System.

Depending on the model and options selected, owners can also look forward to power assisted doors with integrated hazard detection, a new rear seat entertainment system with adjustable 11.4-inch HD touchscreens and a Tailgate Event Suite that features special lighting, audio features and tailored cushions for picnicking. In the cockpit area we see a new 13.1-inch curved, floating infotainment screen which provides haptic feedback for the first time. This new Pivi Pro system works in tandem with a semi-floating 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster with new high-definition graphics. Other available gizmos include Remote Park Assist, which allows owners to manoeuvre the car from their smartphones, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist. The brag sheet also includes a Cabin Air Purification Pro system, which reduces bacteria and allergens, including some coronaviruses.