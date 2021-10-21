New Range Rover leaked ahead of next week’s debut

Barely a day after Land Rover released the first teaser images of the new Range Rover ahead of its planned ‘reveal’ next week, scans of what appear to be official pictures have leaked all over social media, giving us our first proper look at the vehicle’s evolutionary but classy design. The scans, which were posted on Instagram by Cochespias, appear to have originated from France’s 4x4 magazine ahead of it hitting the shelves.

At the same time, other images of the new SUV spied in the flesh have appeared on various Instagram accounts, like the example below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Driven Hard (@drivenhardofficial) The front and side profile of the new Range Rover are very much a mild evolution of the current model, with smoother lines, however the rear end looks radically different with its rectangular motif that incorporates slim vertical taillights. The new Range Rover is set to be Jaguar Land Rover’s first product to be underpinned by the new MLA modular architecture, which accommodates traditional combustion engines as well as fully electric powertrains.

But while the electric Range Rover is only due mid-decade, the 2022 range that you see here will offer a full line-up of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants. According to Autoevolution, the leaked article lists several powertrains, with the diesels offering between 184kW and 258kW. The publication also lists two plug-in hybrids, offering up to 368kW and a range-topping V8 petrol that’s good for 386kW. The leaked images also give us a peek at the thoroughly modernised cabin, complete with a new single-piece infotainment screen and traditional ventilation controls.