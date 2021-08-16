New SA-bound Mahindra XUV700 revealed as XUV500 replacement

MUMBAI - The all-new Mahindra XUV700 has been unveiled in India as a replacement for the current XUV500, and given how much more technologically advanced it is versus its predecessor it’s not surprising that the carmaker has also changed the name. The new Mahindra XUV700 is coming to South Africa, a local contact told IOL, and although the exact timing has yet to be confirmed, an early 2022 introduction seems likely at this stage.

The local pricing and engine mix will be announced closer to the time, but it’s interesting to note that the Indian model comes with a pair of significantly more powerful turbocharged engines. On the diesel front there is a revised 2.2-litre unit that’s offered in two output levels: 114kW/360Nm and 136kW/450Nm. Mahindra also offers a 2-litre turbopetrol unit that produces 147kW and 380Nm. Both engine types are available with a choice between six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is an option. Drivers can also choose from three driving modes: Zip, Zap and Zoom. The technological advancement becomes even more apparent as you enter the cabin.