New SA-built Volkswagen Amarok revealed

Johannesburg - After a seemingly endless teaser campaign the new Volkswagen Amarok has finally been revealed to the world. The second-generation Volkswagen Amarok is set to be launched locally in the first quarter of 2023, with prices and detailed specifications to be announced closer to launch.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new bakkie will also be built in South Africa at Ford’s Silverton plant. Although sharing its bones with the Ford Ranger, the new Volkswagen Amarok has its own unique front and rear styling and Wolfsburg has also added many of its own touches to the cabin. In terms of size, the new Amarok is 96mm longer than its predecessor, while the wheelbase has stretched by a significant 173mm to procure more interior space than the outgoing model. Depending on the variant, new Amarok offers a payload of up to 1.2 tonnes and a braked towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. All-terrain tyres will also be available at factory level for the first time.

In terms of engine power, the Volkswagen inherits its new 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel powerplants from the new Ranger. The 2.0 TDI offers outputs of between 110kW and 154kW, while the V6 TDI is available in 177kW and 183kW guises. All versions with 154kW upwards come standard with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The cabin of the new Amarok is significantly more digitised than before, with Volkswagen offering a choice between 10-inch and 12-inch vertical infotainment screens with extensive control options. The company will also be offering more than 30 driver assistance gizmos, 20 of which are being offered in the Amarok for the first time. These include systems that allow for semi-autonomous driving.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is a developing story. More details will be added later today. Related Video: IOL Motoring