New Suzuki Baleno here soon: SA pricing announced

Johannesburg - The new Suzuki Baleno is being launched in early June, in the same week as its Toyota Starlet twin that it’s built alongside, and as with Toyota, Suzuki South Africa has released pricing ahead of launch. As before the extensively upgraded Suzuki Baleno is available in GL and GLX trim grades, with the former priced from R225 900, which is R1000 less than its Toyota twin.

Buyers who want the more luxurious GLX model will have to fork out from R275 900. Both models are available with the choice of manual or automatic transmission, with the latter option adding R20 000 to the price. In addition to new front and rear styling and a redesigned interior, the 2022 Suzuki Baleno gains a new 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that we see in most Suzuki models nowadays. Replacing the previous 1.4 unit, the K15B engine produces 77kW and 138Nm.

In terms of standard features, the entry-level GL spec grade ships with a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other standard features include automatic climate control, cruise control, reverse camera, remote central locking, multi-function steering wheel, dual front airbags, ESP stability control and ABS brakes. In addition to all that, the high-spec GLX derivative comes with a 9.0-inch infotainment system, 360-degree view camera, head-up display, push-button start, automatically dimming rear-view mirror, six airbags, LED headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels among other additions.

Both models come with Suzuki’s five-year/200 000km promotional warrant and a four-year/60 000km service plan. We’ll be driving the new Suzuki Baleno at its media launch in KZN next week, so watch this space for our full launch review. IOL Motoring