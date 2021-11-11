New Suzuki Celerio revealed with curvier design, and it’s coming to SA in 2022

Mumbai - The all-new Suzuki Celerio has been revealed in India, sporting a curvier design, increased dimensions, an efficient new engine and more digitised cabin. The new Suzuki Celerio is expected to arrive in South Africa during the first half of 2022, according to our local contact, and it will presumably slot between the S-Presso and Swift models.

Measuring 3695mm in length and 1655mm in width, the new Celerio is a good 95mm longer and 55mm wider than the outgoing model, while the wheelbase stretches by 10mm to total 2435mm. Like the Swift and S-Presso, the new Suzuki Celerio is built around the company’s Heartect platform, which makes extensive use of high tensile steel to improve structure strength and crash safety. Under the bonnet you’ll find a new-generation K-Series normally aspirated petrol engine featuring dual variable valve timing. The 1-litre, three-cylinder engine produces 49kW and 89Nm, and the company claims combined fuel consumption figures of around 4.0 litres per 100km, depending on the model. Customers will get to choose between five-speed manual and AMT automated transmissions.