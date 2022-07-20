New Suzuki Grand Vitara revealed as feature-packed Creta rival

New Delhi - The all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara has been unveiled in India and it’s markedly different from the 4x4 model that once shared its name. Fitting the mould of a modern crossover SUV, the new Grand Vitara is yet another product of the joint venture between Suzuki and Toyota. Suzuki Auto SA says that the vehicle has been earmarked for export to Africa, although its South African introduction and other details will be confirmed at a later stage.

The new Hyundai Creta rival is essentially Suzuki’s version of the recently revealed Toyota Hyryder, and while they share a basic body shell, the two have completely unique frontal styling. Another interesting fact is that although they have Suzuki underpinnings, the two models are actually built at Toyota’s Karnataka plant in India. There has been some cross pollination beneath the bonnet though as the Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with a Toyota-sourced hybrid drivetrain that pairs an Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre engine with an electric motor and CVT gearbox for a system output of 85kW. Suzuki’s own 1.5-litre ‘mild hybrid’ petrol engine will also be available as a more affordable option, offering 76kW and 137Nm as well as a choice between five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.

Like the full hybrid, the 1.5 MHD will ship as standard with front-wheel drive, but Suzuki’s All-Grip all-wheel drive system with selectable modes (Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock), will be offered as an option. Of course it’s not built for hardcore off-roading like the previous Suzuki Grand Vitara, which had a part-time 4WD system and partial ladder structure, but the new version was instead created for the urban-based mass market and it’s likely to be more popular as a result. The cabin features a high-mounted 9.0-inch (22.8cm) high-definition infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Depending on the variant in question, buyers can look forward to amenities like Colour Head Up Display, 360 View Camera, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, advanced voice assist and a premium sound system.

There are also more than 40 connected car features available, allowing owners to perform various functions remotely. “With much sought-after premium features such as the panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, the Grand Vitara will enamor customers,” said Maruti Suzuki sales director Shashank Srivastava. “The benchmark-setting new breed of SUVs - Grand Vitara is an unparalleled and unmatched package for a wide range of customers seeking a premium SUV to match their varied lifestyles.” Watch this space for more South African-relevant information once it becomes available.