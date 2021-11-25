New Suzuki S-Cross compact SUV unveiled as new age SX4

Esztergom, Hungary - The Suzuki SX4 was once a popular compact SUV within the company’s local line-up after the brand was relaunched over a decade ago, but the second generation never quite took off and it eventually slipped away quietly after the rebooted Vitara took the spotlight. Now Suzuki has launched a successor to the SX4 in Europe and it’s now simply known as the S-Cross, with the SX4 prefix falling away. Built in Hungary the new Suzuki S-Cross appears to have been created primarily for the European market, although it will be exported to other regions.

But will it come to South Africa? Our local contact said that no decisions have been made at this stage. “However, we will study it, as we do with all models, to see if there is a fit for our market,” the spokesperson added. Measuring 4300mm in length, the new Suzuki S-Cross is similar in size to the Hyundai Creta and offers a 430-litre boot. Unlike most of its rivals, the new Suzuki is also available with the company’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system. The cabin has been thoroughly modernised and now boasts a 9.0-inch HD infotainment display and available high tech features include adaptive cruise control with stop & go, 360-degree camera and rear cross traffic alert, to name a few.