New Suzuki Vitara Brezza S-Edition bridges a gap in the compact SUV line-up

Johannesburg - The Suzuki Vitara Brezza range is being spiced up with the release of the S-Edition in South Africa. Slotting between the entry-level GL and flagship GLX models, the S-Edition has a similar spec sheet to the former but with a sportier design execution. Priced at R266 900 in manual guise and R286 900 as an auto, the S-Edition models command an R18 000 premium over the GLs but cost R27 000 less than the GLX variants.

Visual flavour comes in the form of silver and black 16-inch alloy wheels and a unique cubic chrome grille, and buyers can also opt for accessories like unique front, side and rear skidplate garnishes as well as a rear roof spoiler extension and wheel arch cladding. Inside the cabin the standard dashboard and door trims have been replaced by ‘Uber Life Silver’ highlights and the S-Edition also receives stainless steel door sill guards engraved with the Vitara Brezza logo. As per the GL model that’s it’s based on, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza S-Edition is fitted as standard with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, multi-function steering wheel, climate control and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

“In the creation of the S-Edition, we used the feedback from our dealers and customers to develop a model that offers the luxuries of the GL model, but which has its own unique visual signature,” said Suzuki SA brand marketing manager Brendon Carpenter. Power comes from the familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Aftersales back-up comes in the form of a five-year/200 000km promotional warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.

Suzuki Vitara Brezza Pricing (April 2022) 1.5 GL manual - R248 900 1.5 GL auto - R268 900

1.5 GL S-Edition manual - R266 900 1.5 GL S-Edition auto - R286 900 1.5 GLX manual - R293 900

