New tech-laden Subaru Outback here soon: SA pricing announced

JOHANNESBURG - As an early pioneer of the crossover concept, Subaru’s Outback essentially straddles the line between station wagon and SUV, and the latest version follows the same recipe as its forebears, just with the latest in technology and improved refinement.

The sixth-generation Subaru Outback, which was revealed abroad back in 2019, is set to hit South African dealerships from the beginning of May this year, priced at R699 000 for the 2.5i-Field ES model and R729 000 for the 2.5i-Touring ES.

While both derivatives boast a similar spec sheet, the Field boasts a more rugged design while the Touring has more ‘urban’ flavoured trim elements.

Both vehicles are powered by a more powerful 2.5-litre normally aspirated flat-four engine which Subaru says is 90 percent new. It produces 138kW at 5800rpm and 245Nm from 3400rpm, which represents an improvement of 9kW and 10Nm. The motor is paired up with Subaru’s familiar Lineartronic CVT gearbox and renowned Symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

Moving inside, the cabin centrepiece is a new 29.5cm touchscreen infotainment system, with smartphone-inspired swipe, drag and touch features. Both models come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as four USB ports.