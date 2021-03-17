New tech-laden Subaru Outback here soon: SA pricing announced
JOHANNESBURG - As an early pioneer of the crossover concept, Subaru’s Outback essentially straddles the line between station wagon and SUV, and the latest version follows the same recipe as its forebears, just with the latest in technology and improved refinement.
The sixth-generation Subaru Outback, which was revealed abroad back in 2019, is set to hit South African dealerships from the beginning of May this year, priced at R699 000 for the 2.5i-Field ES model and R729 000 for the 2.5i-Touring ES.
While both derivatives boast a similar spec sheet, the Field boasts a more rugged design while the Touring has more ‘urban’ flavoured trim elements.
Both vehicles are powered by a more powerful 2.5-litre normally aspirated flat-four engine which Subaru says is 90 percent new. It produces 138kW at 5800rpm and 245Nm from 3400rpm, which represents an improvement of 9kW and 10Nm. The motor is paired up with Subaru’s familiar Lineartronic CVT gearbox and renowned Symmetrical all-wheel drive system.
Moving inside, the cabin centrepiece is a new 29.5cm touchscreen infotainment system, with smartphone-inspired swipe, drag and touch features. Both models come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as four USB ports.
Facial recognition technology
Owners can also look forward to new technologies making their debut in a Subaru for the first time. These include the camera-based DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, which not only detects when a driver is tired, but because it uses facial recognition technology, it’s also able to adjust the driving position and mirrors for up to five different drivers who have pre-programmed settings.
Also new to Subaru is an automatic tailgate operation that’s activated by waving a hand or arm directly in front of the Subaru badge on the centre of the tailgate.
Furthermore, the vehicle features the most advanced generation of Subaru’s EyeSight safety system to date, which now includes Autonomous Corrective Steering, for improved lane keeping.
Watch this space for more information when the new Subaru Outback is launched in May.
SUBARU OUTBACK PRICING
2.5i-Field ES - R699 000
2.5i-Touring ES - R729 000
IOL Motoring