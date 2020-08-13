New Thunder edition ushers in spec enhancements for Ford’s Ranger

JOHANNESBURG - Ford has added some spice to its Ranger double cab line-up with the launch of a new special edition. Slotting above the Wildtrak models but below the Raptor, the Thunder edition gains some unique design garnishes as well as some practical additions to the load box. It also ushers in some specification changes across most of the Ranger line-up. All XLT, Wildtrak and Raptor models, along with the Thunder of course, now sport LED headlights with LED daytime running lights as standard. Lower down the range, the XLS variants now gain a 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the previous Sync1 set-up, and this system is now also available as an option on XL models. Stealing some Thunder from its rivals?

You’ll easily spot the Ford Ranger Thunder out on the road thanks to its unique grille with red ‘nostril’ accents and honeycomb patterning. Also setting it apart are its new 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black, black side mirrors, red accents on the sports bar and prominent ‘Thunder’ graphics on the doors and tailgate.

Buyers can choose from three colours: Absolute Black, Sea Grey and Frozen White.

The interior is spruced up with red contrast stitching for the black leather upholstery on the seats, dashboard and gear lever, while the seats also get red ‘Thunder’ embroidery just in case you ever forget that you bought a special edition bakkie.

But there’s more to this than the cosmetics

The Ranger Thunder also receives a few nifty load bin accessories, including a cargo management system with a bed divider that allows owners to compartmentalise the space, and a lockable ‘Mountain Top’ black roller shutter.

Like the Wildtrak that it’s based on the Thunder Edition is available with two engines, these being the more traditional 3.2-litre turbodiesel with 147kW and 470Nm, and the newer 2-litre twin-turbo diesel, which produces 157kW and 500Nm.

The 3.2 is only available in 4x2 guise, but the 2.0 BiT also offers a 4x4 option. As for transmission, the 3.2 is paired with a six-speed automatic, while the 2.0 gets Ford’s 10-speed autobox.

How much?

Priced at R711 600 for the 3.2, R736 000 for the 2.0 BiT 4x2 and R787 000 in the case of the 2.0 BiT 4x4, the Thunder models each command a price premium of R33 400 over the equivalent Wildtrak derivatives.

