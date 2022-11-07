New Toyota GR 86 launching this week: SA prices and specs

Johannesburg - The second-generation Toyota 86 sports car has finally arrived in South Africa, sporting a bigger and more powerful, albeit normally aspirated, engine. This comes exactly a decade after the original version was launched in Mzansi. Back then, it was billed as an affordable sports car of sorts, with its starting price of just under R300 000. But with inflationary pressures and a weak rand having taken their toll, the 2022 model is hitting the streets at R698 100 for the manual version, while the auto will cost R733 700.

Despite being 25mm longer, the new Toyota GR 86, with its 1 270kg kerb weight, is only 4kg heavier than its predecessor. Power comes from a new 2.4-litre Subaru-sourced flat-four that produces 174kW at 7 000rpm and 250Nm at 3 700rpm. The previous 2.0-litre engine, for the record, offered 147kW and 205Nm. Buyers of the new Toyota GR 86 can choose between six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions, and as you’d expect, power still goes to the rear wheels only. With the power-to-weight ratio having improved, from 116kW per tonne to 136kW/t, the Toyota GR 86 can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds in manual guise, with the auto taking 6.8s. But keep in mind that this will only be achievable at the coast, as the engine is not turbocharged.

In terms of interior spec, both models come with dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker Display Audio infotainment system with reverse camera, multifunction steering wheel and heated seats with a leather and suede trim combination. But the spec sheet does differ when it comes to driver-assist features. While the manual version comes with conventional cruise control and Blind Spot Monitor, the auto ships with Adaptive Cruise Control, as well as Lane Departure Alert, Park Distance Control and Pre-Collision Brake Assist. Both models feature black 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as side skirts and LED headlights, with the auto variant also gaining Auto High Beam.

The new Toyota GR 86 is sold with a four-service or 60 000km service plan and the usual three-year/100 000km warranty applies. Stay tuned in the coming week for our driving impressions from the launch. Related video: