New Toyota Hilux GR Sport revealed in Thailand, with low-riding variant

BANGKOK - The Toyota Hilux GR Sport is back for another round, with the latest version having been revealed in Thailand on Wednesday, and falling into line with the bakkie’s recent facelift. Although the new GR Sport has yet to be confirmed for South African introduction, it's probably more likely than not that we’ll see a new version of the sporty Hilux grade, given recent rumours that it’s set to become a global model.

The new Toyota Hilux GR Sport 4x4 model follows a similar recipe to the previous version that was launched in South Africa in 2019. It features a GR-badged grille with Toyota block-lettering, as well as model-specific 18-inch alloy wheels, unique rear sports bar, wheel arch decorations and black/red GR stickering on the side and tailgate. Interestingly, in addition to the regular Hilux GR Sport 4x4 model, the Thai division is also offering a low-riding 4x2 variant, complete with 17-inch alloy wheels with low profile rubber, which look too small for the wheel arches. The 4x2 version also features front, side and rear skirts and the adjustable suspension has been lowered by 23mm to give it a ground-hugging stance. Perhaps one for the drift scene? Not really a Raptor rival

Although the Toyota Hilux GR Sport clearly has some Raptor-inspired flavour, like the previous model it’s not really a direct competitor as Toyota hasn’t fitted an advanced suspension system like the Fox set-up that Ford fits. The 4x4 model does at least gain a new set of monotube shock absorbers. Toyota hasn’t made any changes under the bonnet, with both models powered by the current 2.8-litre flagship turbodiesel engine, which produces 150kW and 500Nm. The engine is paired with the familiar six-speed automatic gearbox. Cabin decor comes in the form of a GR-badged steering wheel with red stitching and top marker, and you’ll also find red colouring in the instrument cluster. The GR Sport is also fitted with alloy pedals and a leather/suede upholstery combination with GR embroidery.