New Toyota Prado in South Africa soon - pricing and specifications announced

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is set to be officially launched in South Africa in the coming month and in anticipation of that the carmaker has released the pricing and specifications on its local website. The new Toyota Prado will be available initially in three derivatives, with the baseline 2.8-GD TX kicking things off at R1,296,300, which is a R128,000 premium over the outgoing TX model. The more luxurious 2.8-GD VX-R is listed at R1,448,900, and there’s also a First Edition based on the latter and that will set you back by R1,472,600.

The 2024 Prado shares its TNGA-F platform with the Land Cruiser 300, which costs between R1,458,900 and R2,095,000. The newcomer shares its 2,850mm wheelbase with its larger sibling and with an overall length listed at 4,925mm it’s only 50mm shorter. All three versions of the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado are powered by the familiar 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine, which generates 150kW and 500Nm but whereas the previous model made do with a six-speed autobox the 2024 model gains an eight-speed unit. The Prado VX-R (pictured) and TX can be told apart by their rectangular headlights. Picture: Supplied. Permanent all-wheel drive with Crawl Control is part of the deal on all versions, but you have to upgrade to the VX-R flagship if you want a central difflock and the Multi-Terrain Select system.

Speaking of specification, the Prado TX comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and rectangular LED headlights. Inside the seats are upholstered in leather, with electric adjustment for the driver and heating for the front occupants. Further to that the TX comes with an 8.0-inch (20.3cm) touchscreen infotainment system with cable-activated Android Auto and CarPlay. Other standard features include dual zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, front and rear park distance control, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The VX-R trim gains LED headlights with Adaptive High-beam system, moonroof, 12.3-inch (31.2cm) infotainment system with wireless CarPlay, Multi Terrain Monitor, heads-up display, wireless phone charging, heated steering wheel, on-board refrigerator and digital rear-view mirror.