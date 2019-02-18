Johannesburg - Toyota South Africa has confirmed that the new-generation Quantum is coming to South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. This is the first time that the venerable bus and van range has been redesigned in 15 years, the newcomer offering improved packaging, a new engine and fresh features.

At this stage it hasn't been confirmed how this model changeover affects the Ses’fikile that serves the taxi market, as this is the only Quantum derivative that’s locally produced. We’re awaiting further confirmation from Toyota SA, but the logical assumption is that the Ses’fikile will continue unchanged, at least for the time being.

The new imported range that’s coming in the second quarter will comprise of 11-seater (long-wheelbase) and 14-seater (super-long-wheelbase) buses as well as three seat panel vans in LWB and SLWB formats, and a six-seat LWB crew cab.

The only engine offered locally will be a 2.8-litre turbodiesel, as per the latest Hilux, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Towing capacity has improved by up to 600kg, with ‘key’ variants rated to pull two tonnes.

The vehicle’s all-new body and structure were based on the design ideas of Toyota’s new TNGA global architecture, and the vehicle promises improved ride comfort, quietness and safety - Toyota stating it’s good for the equivalent of a five-star EuroNCAP rating.

Numerous flat-mount surfaces and anchor points will make it easy to modify the vehicle for specialised applications, says Toyota, while bus versions get a raft of user-friendly features, including up to 16 cup holders, flip-up seats, netted seat-back pockets, console boxes and LED lighting.

Local specifics and pricing, of course, will be released nearer to launch.

IOL Motoring



