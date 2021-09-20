New Toyota Tundra revealed and it could influence the next-gen Hilux

PLANO, TEXAS - Toyota has revealed its redesigned Tundra in the US and its design and technology likely provide a few clues to the next Toyota Hilux. Of course, it’s unlikely that the Toyota Tundra will ever come to South Africa as for now it’s built in left-hand drive format only, for its key North American market where it competes with the top-selling Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado.

The new Tundra was designed between Toyota’s two US design departments, located in California and Michigan. While its ‘tough truck’ design language is a perfect fit for its home market, it is also likely to influence the next-generation Toyota Hilux, which is said to be due around 2024. Like the Land Cruiser 300, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is built around the company’s new TNGA-F platform, which is also expected to form the basis of the redesigned Hilux. There are big changes on the suspension front, as the Tundra ditches the rudimentary leaf springs that you find under most bakkies (with a few exceptions like the Nissan Navara). Instead the new Toyota sports a multi-link rear suspension system with coil springs, which should go a long way to improving ride quality.

But it can still tow and haul better than ever with Toyota claiming an improvement of 17.6% for the towing capacity (now 5.4 tonnes) and an 11% better payload (now 880kg). On the engine front the US-market Tundra packs petrol power and it also takes a giant technological leap with the fitment of Toyota’s 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6. The new motor produces 290kW in its standard guise, but there’s also a hybrid version that offers a meatier 326kW and 790Nm. Both powertrains are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.