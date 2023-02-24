New Volkswagen Amarok here soon: South African pricing announced

Johannesburg - The second-generation Volkswagen Amarok is nearly here, with VWSA having confirmed that the highly anticipated bakkie range will officially go on sale on March 18. But the carmaker has revealed local pricing ahead of launch, with the 10-model range priced between R599 000 for the base-spec double cab and R1 105 000 for the range-topping Aventura V6.

The single cab derivatives are set to be launched during the second quarter of this year, with pricing to follow at a later date, so for now let’s take a closer look at the double cab line-up. 2.0 TDI 110kW manual - R599 000 2.0 TDI 125kW manual - R650 500 2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion manual - R721 500 Life 2.0 TDI 125kW manual - R683 500 Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion manual - R738 000 Life 2.0 TDI 125kW auto - R760 000 Life 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion auto - R825 500 Style 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion auto - R900 000 Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion auto - R966 000 PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion auto - R987 000 PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion auto - R1 053 000 Aventura 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion auto - R1 105 000 The Volkswagen Amarok is now based on the Ford Ranger and built right here at the Silverton plant in Gauteng, but it’s not just a badge engineering exercise as the German carmaker has differentiated the exterior styling, with the front end having been completely redesigned, and the cabin has also been given its own unique touches. The Volkswagen has however been positioned more upmarket than its Blue Oval cousin, which is somewhat more affordable with the diesel double cab Rangers priced between R486 000 and R953 500.

The move to a Ford platform was a sensible one. Although the previous Amarok was a class act in its own right, global sales volumes were too low to justify the development of a new model and hence the partnership with Ford has made it possible. The change in architecture has also resulted in a somewhat bigger bakkie, with the new Volkswagen Amarok being 96mm longer than its predecessor, with 173mm of that going into the wheelbase to procure more cabin space. The vehicle can also now handle a load of 1.16 tons while the braked towing capacity is listed at 3.0 tons. The new Amarok engine line-up mimics the Ranger offerings, although the 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine is available in two states of tune, with buyers able to choose between 110kW/350Nm and 125kW/405Nm variants.

Volkswagen Amarok PanAmericana (left) and Aventura (right). At the upper end of the range we get a 2.0 BiTDI twin-turbo diesel with 154kW and 500Nm on tap, as well as the new 3.0 TDI V6 turbodiesel, with 184kW and 600Nm. Let’s take a closer look at the trim grades available The Base double cab model ships with a 10.0-inch (25.4cm) touchscreen infotainment system with wireless App-Connect, as well as a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, rear park distance control, LED headlights and all-terrain tyres.

The Amarok Life gains 17-inch Cumbra alloy wheels, carpet floor covering, electronic parking brake, leather-covered steering wheel, front Park Distance Control and a power tailgate lock. The 154kW bi-turbo Life variants gain 18-inch alloys as well as seat heating. Next up we have the Amarok Style, which boasts 18-inch Amadora alloys, side steps and a sport bar, and if you order the Comfort Package you’ll also get 20-inch Bendigo alloy wheels as well as a load bed liner, tonneau cover and cargo management system.

Standard interior features in the Style variant include Savona leather seats, 12.0-inch (30.4cm) infotainment system, push-button start, inductive phone charging, ambient lighting, 230V power socket inverter and additional driver assist features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane assist and tyre pressure monitor. Over and above all that, the Amarok PanAmericana also has IQ.Light LED headlights as well as LED taillamps, black sport bar, silver roof rails, metal underbody protection, load box bed liner and upgraded suspension. Additional cabin features include ‘Cricket’ leather seats as well as a Harmon Kardon audio system, Discover Media infotainment centre with satnav, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist, Area View 360-degree camera, Evasive Steering, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.