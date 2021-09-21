New Volkswagen Caddy here soon: SA details confirmed ahead of November launch

JOHANNESBURG - The new Volkswagen Caddy is set to hit South African shores in November, and the German carmaker has released a few of the local details ahead of launch. Pricing, however, will only be announced nearer to the time. The 2021 Volkswagen Caddy is not just a facelift of a facelift, like its Golf 5-based predecessor was. The compact van and passenger bus range has finally shifted onto the MQB platform that underpins most modern VeeDubs, including the Polo and Golf 8.

The Volkswagen Caddy will be available with two engines in South Africa, in the form of a 1.6-litre MPI normally aspirated petrol unit, offering 81kW and 152Nm, and a 2.0-litre TDI turbodiesel that’s good for 81kW and 300Nm. Both engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The new Volkswagen Caddy range also kicks off a new naming convention, with model grade flavours now consisting of Caddy, Caddy Kombi and Caddy Cargo, with all three versions available in standard wheelbase and long wheelbase ‘Maxi’ guises. Volkswagen says even the shorter version is larger than its predecessor. Depending on the model, buyers can choose between five-seat and seven-seat interior configurations, all featuring folding seats that are easily removable, as well as sliding rear passenger doors. On the tech front, prospective buyers can look forward to new radio and infotainment systems, including the Composition Comfort radio with App-Connect. Available convenience features include cruise control, rear-view camera, multi-function steering wheel, Park Assist and Trailer Manoeuvring.